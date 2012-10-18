Chinese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in China to 2016

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- The Chinese foodservice industry increased in value from CNY2,332,711.2 million (US$292,918.5 million) in 2006 to CNY3,583,010.9 million (US$555,223.4million) in 2011, representing a CAGR of 8.96% in local currency (see graph below). In 2011, the profit sector accounted for 87.3% of total sales, which represented a value of CNY3,127,327.2 million (US$484,610.6million) and a CAGR of 10.35% in local currency.



Source: ReportReserve



The Chinese population is aging fast due to the one child policy adopted by the government which has slowed down the birth rate. The aged population now demands more nutritious food and encourages the consumption of vegan and organic food products. China faces a serious concern, as millions of its citizens are obese. The obese population demands various low calorie food, and other vegetarian and vegan food. In 2011, around 2% of the population was obese.



In 2009, the inflation rate was -0.7% which increased to 5.4% in 2011. The high variation in inflation affects food prices to a very great extent and also the foodservice sales. The export oriented economy of China has slowed down in growth as the demand for Chinese goods have decreased due to the global slowdown. The GDP growth has is expected to decrease to 8% by the end of 2012.



Although the Chinese government has taken steps to reduce poverty and increase the rapid urbanization of the country, there is a large section of society which live under poverty. The benefit of growing economy has not yet reached to the rural parts of western China. As a result the foodservice consumption in these parts are very low compared to the urban eastern coastal parts.



For sample report please mail us : martin.l@reportreserve.com



About ReportReserve

ReportReserve® is an online provider of premium market research reports and customized solutions. We offer integrated databases and individual reports in over 25 sectors, published by industry leading market research companies. With a focus on custom solutions, we fit our clients with exactly the kind of market intelligence they need to drive business decisions in the the global, national and local market levels.



Our market research helps companies worldwide:



- Identify Potential Investment Sources

- Improve M&A Planning

- Develop marketing strategies

- Expand product portfolio

- Access SWOT, strategies and technologies of competitors

- Stay up-to-date on developments in market policies & regulations



Our comprehensive databases are available for the following sectors: Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Nuclear Energy, Alternative Energy, Coal, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipment, Pipeline Research, Mining, Smart Grid, Clean Technology and Power.

Our individual reports are available to view by sector in our Knowledge Store.



For further information Please mail us at martin.l@reportreserve.com