Chinese Herbs & CKD Diet Cure Kidney Disease: Special Report

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- There is now available a special report that reveals what Chinese herbs and a healthy ckd diet and safe treatment program can cure kidney diseases. A leading United States and United Kingdom naturopathy expert and clinical nutritionist and ckd suffer, explains how one can reverse kidney damage through a therapeutic kidney disease diet and herbs. What are these herbs? They are founded in China and actually used to make a transplant anti-rejection drug called mycophenalate (also known as Cellcept).



Can Kidney Disease be reversed naturally? Conventional medicine has great treatments but herbs can actually cure ckd. Millions of people are glad to find an answer to this question.



Robert, creator of this special report now brings encouraging news, with his Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program. The program is the outcome of several years of deep research, clinical practice and studies gathered from a around the world and even unknown secrets in the United States. The program has helped numerous people to improve their kidney health and lead a dialysis-free life.



There are many people in this world who have been diagnosed with kidney disease and even may have received nutrition and diet therapies from a nutritionist or registered dietitian. The advice can be helpful, but one must understand there are different approaches for improving, reversing or stopping kidney disease.



Robert’s natural kidney disease healing program can be more than good news. It is a complete program that uses a healthy kidney disease diet, and Chinese herbs to cure ckd and uses other natural treatments to improve the function.



One can quickly learn how to cure ckd and kidney disease as this unique program is simple to follow but can bring far-reaching results in a kidney patient’s life. More importantly, this is the only natural kidney health program available anywhere and uses Chinese herbs to make human beings naturally capable to reverse their kidney problems.



Even, medical practitioners believe in this program and think that it is an ideal way to help a kidney patient lead to a happy life without undergoing dialysis. “This program inspires medical practitioners to think beyond dialysis,” says Radu Kramer, nephrologist. Here more about what medical doctors say …



The program is a combination of herbs, diet, nutritional supplements, natural and alternative treatments that not only focus on reversing kidney disease but also boosts kidney function. There are no side effects or harmful effects, since one will be using natural foods and natural products. These are found in nature and backed by science.



How much is quality of life worth to people? Just by following a healthy kidney disease one can cure or stop kidney disease. And this program works for any form of kidney disease including chronic kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease is abbreviated as ckd.



All those who want to take benefit of this kidney healing natural program and want to learn How To Reverse and Improve Kidney Damage can visit the website www.healkidneydisease.com



http://www.healkidneydisease.com also has a FREE presentation of “5 Kidney Protecting Nutrients & Toxic Foods To Avoid With Kidney Disease”



About Robert Galarowicz ND – Chronic Kidney Disease Sufferer

Robert is a leading naturopath and expert in clinical nutrition, mind-body healing and natural health sciences. He has a full time consulting practice in Paramus, NJ in the United States. He often does phone or skype consultations and his program is available to the United Kingdon, UK, Britain.



He is well-known for his natural treatments that are based on scientific approaches of holistic, conventional and alternative medicine. He has developed a kidney disease diet and cure for ckd that can help reverse kidney ailments with Chinese herbs and other nutritional supplements.



For Media Inquiries –

Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

support@healkidneydisease.com