Chinese Home Appliance Industry and Market 2014 Latest Research Report by MarketRsearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Chinese Home Appliance Industry and Market, January 2014



In the fourth quarter of 2013, Chinese home appliance market value reached about 527.8 billion RMB, up 10.3% year-on-year. In the same quarter, market value however dropped 3.2%, a second consecutive decline in 2013 which is likely attributed mainly to the termination of China's subsidy policy for energy-saving appliances and higher calculation base in 2012. In anticipation the advent of the smart home appliance era, product ASP (Average Selling Price) is considered a key factor for higher profitability. Profits of Chinese home appliances - comprising of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and TVs – totaled about 21.6 billion RMB in the fourth quarter of 2013, up 43.5% year-on-year. Looking ahead to the future, the Chinese home appliance industry - about to enter the touch and IoT (Internet of Thing) era – is expecting further profit gains.



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This report presents monthly review of the shipment volume and sales of the Chinese white goods industry, comprising of washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner, and includes vendor and model volume ranking, as well as export and import information. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews and secondary information collected from shipment and sales data publicly disclosed by Chinese leading home appliance brands and channel distributors.



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Table of Contents



Chinese Home Appliance Shipment Volume, June 2013 - January 2014

Chinese Home Appliance Sales Volume, June 2013 - January 2014

Chinese Washing Machine Sales Volume Ranking, September 2013 - January 2014

Chinese Refrigerator Sales Volume Ranking, September 2013 - January 2014

Chinese Air Conditioner Sales Volume Ranking, September 2013 - January 2014

Chinese TV Sales Volume Ranking, September 2013 - January 2014

Chinese Washing Machine Product Sales Volume Ranking by Model, January 2014

Chinese Refrigerator Product Sales Volume Ranking by Model, January 2014

Chinese Air Conditioner Product Sales Volume Ranking by Model, January 2014

Chinese TV Product Sales Volume Ranking by Model, January 2014

Chinese Home Appliance Export Volume and Value, December 2013

Chinese Home Appliance Import Volume and Value, December 2013

Research Scope & Definitions



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