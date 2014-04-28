Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "Chinese Home Appliance Industry and Market, February 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- In the fourth quarter of 2013, Chinese home appliance market value reached about 527.8 billion RMB, up 10.3% year-on-year. In the same quarter, market value however dropped 3.2%, a second consecutive decline in 2013 which is likely attributed mainly to the termination of China's subsidy policy for energy-saving appliances and higher calculation base in 2012. In anticipation of the advent of the smart home appliance era, product ASP (Average Selling Price) is considered a key factor for higher profitability. Profits of Chinese home appliances - comprising of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and TVs – totaled about 21.6 billion RMB in the fourth quarter of 2013, up 43.5% year-on-year. Looking ahead to the future, the Chinese home appliance industry - about to enter the touch and IoT (Internet of Thing) era – is expecting further profit gains.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aucma, Aux, Changhong, Chigo, Daikin, Electrolux, Galanz, Gree, Haier, HF-Sanyo, Hisense, Kelon, Konka, LG Panda, Littleswan, MeiLing, Midea, Mitsubishi, New-fly, Panasonic, Ronshen, Samsung, Sanyo, Sharp, Siemens, Skyworth, Sony, TCL, Tongfang, XiaoYa, Xinle
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