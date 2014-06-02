Chinese Home Appliance Industry in 2014 Development Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Development Trends of the Chinese Home Appliance Industry in 2014"to its huge collection of research reports.



Although subsidy policies have come to an end in late May 2013, China's home appliance industry is still growing amid the economic downturn. With urbanization intensifying, and the post-80s and 90s generations becoming main consumption power, growth of China's home appliance industry will mainly be driven by replacement and upgrade demand. With an eye on the enormous business opportunities driven by e-commerce, leading home appliance vendors have aggressively deployed e-commerce channels and shifted focus to high-end smart home appliances which emphasize connectivity to the Internet.



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Table of Contents

1. Definition of Home Appliance Industry

2. Policies for Home Appliance Industry Development

2.1 New Demand from Urbanization

2.2 Focus on Developing High-end Home Appliances



3. Home Appliance Market Scale

3.1 Three Subsidy Policies Boost Home Appliance Sales

3.2 New-generation Consumers Prefer Smart Home Appliances

3.3 E-commerce Rises as New Transaction Platform for Home Appliances



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4. Conclusion



Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies



Table 1 Scope of the Chinese Home Appliance Industry

List of Figures

Figure 1 Retail Sales of Electrical and Audiovisual Equipment in China, 2001 - 2013

Figure 2 Refrigerator Shipment Volume in China, 2001 - 2013

Figure 3 Washing Machine Shipment Volume in China, 2001 - 2013

Figure 4 Air Conditioner Shipment Volume in China, 2001 - 2013



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