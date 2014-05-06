Chinese Lifestyles 2014 - Embracing the Change April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Operators need to re-adjust their products and services package to target the demand of the mass consumers rather than just the lucrative customers. Chinese aspiration to lead a healthy lifestyle is indeed another factor to direct their consumption to. Increasing average income indicates that Chinese are becoming more willing to pay for better quality to ensure improvement in their lifestyle as they have more disposable incomes.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Methodology

Regional classifications

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



Income growth drives consumer spending

Figure 1: Changes in spending over the past year, December 2013

Anti-extravagance campaign helps nurture sustainable consumption

Saving is still number one priority for all

The top aspiration is to lead a healthier lifestyle

Figure 2: Personal goals for 2014, December 2013

Family-centric is a powerful marketing tool

Growing interest in holidays – a new essential horizon in consumer’s lifestyle

Figure 3: Fastest-growing market sectors, at current prices, by % growth, 2013-18



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China Today – The Economy



Key points

What we think

China economy reforms and is set for more stable growth

Figure 4: Annual GDP and year-on-year growth rate, 2004-13

Regional economic growth

Eastern Region

Figure 5: GDP and growth rate in Eastern region, 2013

Northeast Region

Figure 6: GDP and growth rate in Northeast region, 2013

Central Region

Figure 7: GDP and growth rate in Central region, 2013

Western Region

Figure 8: GDP and growth rate in Western region, 2013



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Growing per capita income drives consumption

Figure 9: Per capita income level in rural and urban, China, 2008-13

Figure 10: CAGR for per capita annual income, disposable income and cash living expenditure for consumption, by region, 2009-12

China aims to drive sustainable domestic consumption

Figure 11: Retail sales and annual growth rate, at current prices, 2008-13

Saving for the future remains important, Chinese contribute more income into savings

Figure 12: Chinese’s savings deposit and income level, 2008-13

Spring Festival spending

Figure 13: National retail and catering sales during Chinese New Year in China, 2009-14



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