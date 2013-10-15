Chinese Manufacturer of HDPE Pipes & Fittings Offers a Large Collection of Durable Pipes & Fittings at Wholesale Prices

Taoyan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Worldwide retail suppliers of HDPE pipes, PPR pipes, PEX-AL-PEX pipes and a variety of other pipes and fittings can now procure a huge range of durable pipes and fittings from the China based manufacturer and exporter, Risong Polypipe Manufacturer Co. Ltd. The company supplies standardized pipes and fittings that meet all technical specifications and quality parameters of a particular industry segment where these pipes and fittings are to be applied.



The company maintains that HDPE pipes and fittings have a wide variety of applications and are more durable than traditional pipes such as cement or steel pipes. Moreover, they are easy to install and require less efforts and labor costs in the installation process. By using high quality materials PE80 or PE100 and the latest technology, Risong Polypipe manufactures piping systems that require the least maintenance and keep serving their purpose for years where these have been installed. Due to their low maintenance and long-term durability, retailers can provide years of product guarantee without any hesitation and can remain away from the hassles of the product replacement.



Risong Polypipe believes in producing excellent quality and environment-friendly piping products. Their PPR pipes and fittings are unique five-layered pipes that are durable, have superb resistance power against environmental elements and are eco-friendly too. They maintain that their PPR pipes are perfect for the modern time’s construction projects and have been in great demand today. “Since then we have introduced our PPR pipes, we have witnessed a great surge in its global demand. This is a unique product and we are shipping these pipes and fittings to the global locations,” maintains the spokesperson of the company.



The company maintains that they always endeavor to come up with unique and highly durable piping products that can best serve the purpose for which they have been developed. Moreover, their objective is to supply high quality products that can meet all the requirements of the industry and thus increase the demand to enhance the profitability of the retailers who procure products from Risong Polypipe. All piping and fitting dealers can check the types of products the company supplies by visiting their website http://www.polypipe-manufacturer.com .



About Risong Polypipe Manufacturer Co. Ltd

Risong Polypipe Manufacturer Co. Ltd is a China based manufacturer and supplier of high quality pipe and fitting products. The company was founded in 1995, and today they are one of the biggest manufacturers of plastic pipes and fittings in China. The company maintains strict product quality and has earned ISO9001:2000 certificate, ISO14001:2004 and CE certificate, WRAS certificate for their manufactured products.



For Media Inquiries –

Telephone: +86-574-87504368

Email: export@polypipe-manufacturer.com, polypipe-manufacturer@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.polypipe-manufacturer.com