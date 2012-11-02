Chinese Markets for Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Research Reports

Researchmoz add New Market Research Report "Chinese Markets for Metal Finishing Chemicals" to its report store.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- China's demand for metal finishing chemicals has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Metal Finishing Chemicals Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Metal Finishing Chemicals Production and Demand
Conversion Coatings
Electrolytic Plating
Copper Electroplating
Zinc Electroplating
Chromium Electroplating
Electrolytic Nickel Plating
Electroless Plating
Electroless Copper Plating
Electroless Nickel Plating
Acid Cleaners
Alkaline Cleaners
Solvent Cleaners
Other Metal Finishing Chemicals
Metal Finishing Chemicals by Substrate
Metal Substrates
Plastic Substrates
Other Substrates
Metal Finishing Chemicals Imports and Exports
V. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS CONSUMPTION BY MARKETS
Metal Finishing Chemicals Markets Outlook
Electronics
Electronics Market Outlook
Metal Finishing Chemicals Consumption in Electronics
Transportation Equipment
Transportation Equipment Market Outlook
Metal Finishing Chemicals Consumption in Transportation Equipment
Appliances
Appliances Market Outlook
Metal Finishing Chemicals Consumption in Appliances
Machinery and Equipment
Machinery and Equipment Market Outlook
Metal Finishing Chemicals Consumption in Machinery and Equipment
Other Metal Finishing Chemicals Markets
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
Chinas Distribution System
Metal Finishing Chemicals Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
Chinas Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise
VII. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Metal Finishing Chemicals Producer Profiles
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
Major End-Users
List of Table:
I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
III. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Metal Finishing Chemicals Industry Capacity in 2009
Major Producer Facility Locations
Major Producer Facility Locations
Major Metal Finishing Chemicals Producer Output and Capacities
Market Share of Key Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
IV. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Total Metal Finishing Chemicals Production and Demand
Conversion Coatings Production and Demand
Electrolytic Plating Production and Demand
Copper Electroplating Production and Demand
Zinc Electroplating Production and Demand
Chromium Electroplating Production and Demand
Electrolytic Nickel Plating Production and Demand
Electroless Plating Production and Demand
Electroless Copper Plating Production and Demand
Electroless Nickel Plating Production and Demand
Acid Cleaners Production and Demand
Alkaline Cleaners Production and Demand
Solvent Cleaners Production and Demand
Other Metal Finishing Chemicals Production and Demand
Metal Finishing Chemicals Production and Demand by Substrate
Metal Substrates Metal Finishing Chemicals Production and Demand
Plastic Substrates Metal Finishing Chemicals Production and Demand
Other Substrates Metal Finishing Chemicals Production and Demand
Metal Finishing Chemicals Imports and Exports
V. METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Total Metal Finishing Chemicals Consumption by Market
Electronics Market Outlook
Metal Finishing Chemicals Consumption in Electronics
Automobile Industry Outlook
Major Brands of Automobile in China
Metal Finishing Chemicals Consumption in Transportation Equipment
Appliances Market Outlook
Metal Finishing Chemicals Consumption in Appliances
Machine and Equipment Products Output
Metal Finishing Chemicals Consumption in Machinery and Equipment
Other Metal Finishing Chemicals Markets
