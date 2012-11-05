Chinese Markets Research Report for Industrial Controls

Researchmoz add New Market Research Report "Chinese Markets for Industrial Controls" to its report store.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- China's demand for industrial controls has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Industrial Controls Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Industrial Controls Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Industrial Controls Production and Demand
Programmable Logic Controllers
Computer Numerical Controls
Solid-State Proximity & Positioning Sensors
Adjustable Speed Drive Controls
Motor Controls
AC &DC Starters & Contactors
Industrial Control Relays
Limit Switches & Related Products
Clutches & Brakes
Rheostats & Resistors
Pushbutton Controls
Materials Handling Controls
Metal Mill Controls
Marine Controls
Other Industrial Controls
Industrial Controls Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
V. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Industrial Controls Markets Outlook Overview
Electrical and Electronics
Electrical and Electronics Market Outlook
Industrial Controls Consumption in Electrical and Electronics
Automobiles
Automobile Market Outlook
Industrial Controls Consumption in Automobiles
Industrial Applications
Industrial Applications Market Outlook
Industrial Controls Consumption in Industrial Applications
Construction
Construction Market Outlook
Industrial Controls Consumption in Construction
Machinery and Equipment
Machinery and Equipment Market Outlook
Industrial Controls Consumption in Machinery and Equipment
Other Industrial Controls Markets
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China's Distribution System
Industrial Controls Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
Market Entry Channels
Exporting to China
Export Market Overview
Chinese Trading Practice
Trading Companies
Import Restrictions in China
Technology Licensing
Technology Licensing Overview
Intellectual Property Protection
Joint Venture
Joint Venture Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Wholly Owned Enterprises
Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview
Advantages and Disadvantages
Other Market Entry Channels
Setting up Sales Offices
Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs
Contacting Chinese Companies
Advertising
Market Entry Strategies
Understanding Differences
Business Practice Differences
Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions
Dealing with Governments
VII. INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Industrial Controls Producer Profiles
Distributors & Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
Major End-Users
