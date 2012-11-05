Chinese Markets Research Report for Vaccines

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- China's demand for vaccines has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. VACCINES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



Overview of Vaccines

Immune Function

Vaccines Instruction

Effectiveness of Vaccination

New Forms of Vaccination

Variation in Response to Vaccines with Age

Dangers Associated with Vaccination

The Origin of Vaccines Preparation

Killed Whole Organisms

Attenuated Organisms

Toxoids

0B0B Surface Molecules

Inactivated Virus

Attenuated Virus

Vaccines Industry Structure

Chinas Vaccines Market Size

Major Producer Facility Locations and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

Vaccine Futures

Problems of Vaccine Development

Introduction of Adjuvants



IV. VACCINES OUTPUTS AND FORECASTS



Overview

Vaccines Production and Demand

Total Foreign Trade of Vaccines

Pricing Trends

Demand of Vaccines by Region

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Overview

Output and Demand of Attenuated Live Vaccines

Foreign Trade of Attenuated Live Vaccines

Main Attenuated Live Vaccines

Smallpox Vaccine

Introduction

Smallpox and Smallpox Vaccine in China

Rabies Vaccine

Introduction

Rabies and Rabies Vaccine in China

BCG Vaccine

Introduction

Tuberculosis and BCG Vaccine in China

Yellow Fever Vaccine

Introduction

Yellow Fever and Yellow Fever Vaccine in China

Poliomyelitis Vaccine

Introduction

Poliomyelitis and Poliomyelitis Vaccine in China

Measles Vaccine

Introduction

Measles and Measles Vaccine in China

Parotitis Vaccine

Introduction

Parotitis and Parotitis Vaccine in China

Rubella Vaccine

Introduction

Rubella and Rubella Vaccine in China

The Others

Inactivated Vaccines

Introduction

Output and demand of Inactivated Vaccines

Foreign Trade of Inactivated Vaccines

Main Inactivated Vaccines

Typhoid Vaccine

Introduction

Typhoid and Typhoid Vaccine in China

Cholera Vaccine

Introduction

Cholera and Cholera Vaccine in China

Pestilence Vaccine

Introduction

Pestilence and Pestilence Vaccine in China

Pertussis Vaccine (Whole-cell)

Introduction

Pertussis and Pertussis Vaccine in China

Flu Vaccine

Introduction

Flu and Flu Vaccine in China

Hepatitis B vaccine

Introduction

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis B vaccine in China

Hepatitis A vaccine

Introduction

Hepatitis A and Hepatitis A vaccine in China

The Others

Purified Albumen or Polysaccharide Vaccines

Introduction

Output and Demand of Purified Albumen or Polysaccharide Vaccines

Foreign Trade of Purified Albumen or Polysaccharide Vaccines

Main Purified Albumen or Polysaccharide Vaccines

Diphtheria Vaccine

Introduction

Diphtheria and Diphtheria Vaccine in China

Tetanus Vaccine

Introduction

Tetanus and Tetanus Vaccine in China

Pneumococcus Vaccine

Introduction

Pneumococcus and Pneumococcus Vaccine in China

The Others

Genetically Engineered and DNA Vaccines

The Comparison of Genetically Engineered and DNA Vaccines

Main Genetically Engineered and DNA Vaccines

Output and Demand of Genetically Engineered and DNA Vaccines

Foreign Trade of Genetically Engineered Vaccines

Environmental Effects of Genetically Engineered Vaccines

The Future of Genetically Engineered and DNA Vaccines

Combined Vaccines

Overview

The Combined Vaccines in the World

Output and Demand of Combined Vaccines

Foreign Trade of Combined Vaccines

Main Combined Vaccines

Diptheria-Pertussis-Tetanus (DPT) vaccine

Introduction

Applied Group

MMR Vaccine

Introduction

Applied Group

Combined Vaccines In Development

The Other Vaccines

Overview

Output and Demand of the Other Vaccines

Foreign Trade of The Other Vaccines

Vaccines for Different Inoculation Objects

Pediatric Preventive Vaccines

Overview

Main Pediatric Vaccine Products

Output of Pediatric Vaccine and Forecast

Cost Of Pediatric Vaccines

Pediatric Vaccines in Development

Adult Preventive Vaccines

Overview

Main Adult Preventive Vaccine Products

Output of Adult Vaccine and Forecast

Cost of Adult Vaccines

Adult Vaccines in Development

Therapeutic Vaccines

Overview

Output of Therapeutic Vaccines and Forecast

Main Therapeutic Vaccines

Cancer Vaccines

Overview

Current Cancer Treatments

Types of Cancer Vaccines

Types of Cancer are Being Tested

Added Ingredients

Present and Future of Cancer Vaccines

Main Cancer Vaccines Products

Cancer Vaccines in Development

Cancer Vaccine Strategies

AIDS/HIV Vaccines

Introduction of HIV and AIDS

HIV and AIDS Statistics in China

HIV Therapeutic Vaccines: The Next Phase

Types of HIV vaccines

The Status of HIV Vaccine Development

Remaining challenges

Side Effects and Contra-Indications of Vaccines



V. VACCINES MARKET OUTLOOK



Vaccines Markets Overview

Government Regulation

Health Care Insurance Industry Overview

Consumer Spending Trends

Demographic Trends

Health Care Industry Trends

Hospitals and Hospital Beds

Physicians and Physician Visits



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES



China Market Entry Overview

Chinas Distribution System

Vaccines Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

Chinas Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise



VII. VACCINES PRODUCERS PROFILES AND DIRECTORY



Vaccines for Human Producers Profiles

Treatment Hospital

Distributors

Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations



