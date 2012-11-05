Chinese Markets Research Report for Vaccines

Researchmoz add New Market Research Report "Chinese Markets for Vaccines" to its report store.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- China's demand for vaccines has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2001, 2006 and 2011) and long-term forecasts through 2016 and 2021 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. VACCINES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Overview of Vaccines
Immune Function
Vaccines Instruction
Effectiveness of Vaccination
New Forms of Vaccination
Variation in Response to Vaccines with Age
Dangers Associated with Vaccination
The Origin of Vaccines Preparation
Killed Whole Organisms
Attenuated Organisms
Toxoids
0B0B Surface Molecules
Inactivated Virus
Attenuated Virus
Vaccines Industry Structure
Chinas Vaccines Market Size
Major Producer Facility Locations and Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
Vaccine Futures
Problems of Vaccine Development
Introduction of Adjuvants
IV. VACCINES OUTPUTS AND FORECASTS
Overview
Vaccines Production and Demand
Total Foreign Trade of Vaccines
Pricing Trends
Demand of Vaccines by Region
Attenuated Live Vaccines
Overview
Output and Demand of Attenuated Live Vaccines
Foreign Trade of Attenuated Live Vaccines
Main Attenuated Live Vaccines
Smallpox Vaccine
Introduction
Smallpox and Smallpox Vaccine in China
Rabies Vaccine
Introduction
Rabies and Rabies Vaccine in China
BCG Vaccine
Introduction
Tuberculosis and BCG Vaccine in China
Yellow Fever Vaccine
Introduction
Yellow Fever and Yellow Fever Vaccine in China
Poliomyelitis Vaccine
Introduction
Poliomyelitis and Poliomyelitis Vaccine in China
Measles Vaccine
Introduction
Measles and Measles Vaccine in China
Parotitis Vaccine
Introduction
Parotitis and Parotitis Vaccine in China
Rubella Vaccine
Introduction
Rubella and Rubella Vaccine in China
The Others
Inactivated Vaccines
Introduction
Output and demand of Inactivated Vaccines
Foreign Trade of Inactivated Vaccines
Main Inactivated Vaccines
Typhoid Vaccine
Introduction
Typhoid and Typhoid Vaccine in China
Cholera Vaccine
Introduction
Cholera and Cholera Vaccine in China
Pestilence Vaccine
Introduction
Pestilence and Pestilence Vaccine in China
Pertussis Vaccine (Whole-cell)
Introduction
Pertussis and Pertussis Vaccine in China
Flu Vaccine
Introduction
Flu and Flu Vaccine in China
Hepatitis B vaccine
Introduction
Hepatitis B and Hepatitis B vaccine in China
Hepatitis A vaccine
Introduction
Hepatitis A and Hepatitis A vaccine in China
The Others
Purified Albumen or Polysaccharide Vaccines
Introduction
Output and Demand of Purified Albumen or Polysaccharide Vaccines
Foreign Trade of Purified Albumen or Polysaccharide Vaccines
Main Purified Albumen or Polysaccharide Vaccines
Diphtheria Vaccine
Introduction
Diphtheria and Diphtheria Vaccine in China
Tetanus Vaccine
Introduction
Tetanus and Tetanus Vaccine in China
Pneumococcus Vaccine
Introduction
Pneumococcus and Pneumococcus Vaccine in China
The Others
Genetically Engineered and DNA Vaccines
The Comparison of Genetically Engineered and DNA Vaccines
Main Genetically Engineered and DNA Vaccines
Output and Demand of Genetically Engineered and DNA Vaccines
Foreign Trade of Genetically Engineered Vaccines
Environmental Effects of Genetically Engineered Vaccines
The Future of Genetically Engineered and DNA Vaccines
Combined Vaccines
Overview
The Combined Vaccines in the World
Output and Demand of Combined Vaccines
Foreign Trade of Combined Vaccines
Main Combined Vaccines
Diptheria-Pertussis-Tetanus (DPT) vaccine
Introduction
Applied Group
MMR Vaccine
Introduction
Applied Group
Combined Vaccines In Development
The Other Vaccines
Overview
Output and Demand of the Other Vaccines
Foreign Trade of The Other Vaccines
Vaccines for Different Inoculation Objects
Pediatric Preventive Vaccines
Overview
Main Pediatric Vaccine Products
Output of Pediatric Vaccine and Forecast
Cost Of Pediatric Vaccines
Pediatric Vaccines in Development
Adult Preventive Vaccines
Overview
Main Adult Preventive Vaccine Products
Output of Adult Vaccine and Forecast
Cost of Adult Vaccines
Adult Vaccines in Development
Therapeutic Vaccines
Overview
Output of Therapeutic Vaccines and Forecast
Main Therapeutic Vaccines
Cancer Vaccines
Overview
Current Cancer Treatments
Types of Cancer Vaccines
Types of Cancer are Being Tested
Added Ingredients
Present and Future of Cancer Vaccines
Main Cancer Vaccines Products
Cancer Vaccines in Development
Cancer Vaccine Strategies
AIDS/HIV Vaccines
Introduction of HIV and AIDS
HIV and AIDS Statistics in China
HIV Therapeutic Vaccines: The Next Phase
Types of HIV vaccines
The Status of HIV Vaccine Development
Remaining challenges
Side Effects and Contra-Indications of Vaccines
V. VACCINES MARKET OUTLOOK
Vaccines Markets Overview
Government Regulation
Health Care Insurance Industry Overview
Consumer Spending Trends
Demographic Trends
Health Care Industry Trends
Hospitals and Hospital Beds
Physicians and Physician Visits
Browse All Vaccines Research Reports
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview
Chinas Distribution System
Vaccines Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
Chinas Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise
VII. VACCINES PRODUCERS PROFILES AND DIRECTORY
Vaccines for Human Producers Profiles
Treatment Hospital
Distributors
Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
