New Novel Examines Rising Chinese Naval Power

McKinney, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Fire of the Raging Dragon, Don Brown's latest geopolitical thriller, released by Harper Collins November 2012, examines the rising naval power of China. Set in the context of a fictional 21st Century naval war between China and Taiwan, the novel examines the precarious position the United States would find itself in, given it's mountainous to China and it's import dependence on both China and Taiwan.



In Fire of the Raging Dragon, bestselling author Don Brown presents a story as perfect as a three-sided triangle. China, Taiwan and the United States share the action in a fictional military showdown set in the not-too-distant future. The book interweaves the use of propaganda with wartime sabre-rattling, air-to-naval battles, plus a Chinese president’s desire to gain military super-power status.



World Magazine stated that the novel "may even predict future confrontations on the other side of the world."



From Library Journal: "In the not-too-distant future, the new Chinese president decides that all cars manufactured there will run on natural gas, not oil. To make that a reality, he orders a naval attack on Itu Aba, an island occupied by U.S. ally Taiwan, under which lies untouched natural gas. The U.S. president orders the Seventh Fleet to do whatever it can to stop the fight. One of the first ships to respond is the U.S.S. Emory S. Land. On board is Stephanie Surber, a recent graduate of the Naval Academy and the first daughter."



About Don Brown

Don Brown is the author of Thunder in the Morning Calm, The Malacca Conspiracy, The Navy Justice Series and Black Sea Affair, a submarine thriller that predicted the 2008 shooting war between Russia and Georgia. Don served five years in the U.S. Navy as an officer in the Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps, which gave him an exceptional vantage point into both the Navy and the inner workings of 'inside-the-beltway' as an action officer assigned to the pentagon. He left active duty in 1992 to pursue private practice, but remained on inactive status through 1999, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He and his family live in North Carolina, where he pursues his passion for penning novels about the Navy.