Chinese Osteoporosis Drug Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2012 to 2018 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Market Research Reports :According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “China Osteoporosis Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 – 2018" The Chinese Osteoporosis drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2007 to 2018.



Increased prevalence of Osteoporosis among Chinese female population is the principal growth driver of the Osteoporosis drug industry. The other key growth drivers for the Chinese Osteoporosis market include increasing elderly aged population, rising living standards of the Chinese people and increasing awareness and bone health education.



Geographical analysis of Chinese Osteoporosis drug Industry shows that there is a huge growth potential for Osteoporosis drugs in many cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou.



Bisphosphonate is the leading Osteoporosis drug class in China for Osteoporosis treatment and is expected to remain so for the next few years.



To gain competitive advantage, market players should develop cost-competitive drugs with easy dosage patterns, which promote bone building effectively.



Large numbers of patients are unable to comply with the strict dosage schedule of traditional Osteoporosis drugs. Further research and development can address unmet needs by coming up with drugs that have a convenient dosage schedule with better efficacy and safety compared to traditional treatment of Osteoporosis.



After 2012, the Parathyroid Hormone and SERM Osteoporosis drug class industry is expected to decline because of anticipated growth of Prolia (Denosumab), which will eat away other drugs’ market share.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



1. Executive Summary

2. China Osteoporosis Market

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Growth Drivers and Opportunities

2.3. Recent Market Developments

2.4. Competitive Strategies

2.5. Future Outlook

2.6. Driving Factor Analysis of China Osteoporosis Market

2.6.1. Demand Side Drivers

2.6.2. Supply Side Drivers

2.6.3. Restraints

2.6.4. Opportunities

2.6.5. Key Competitive Points



3. China Osteoporosis Market Share (2012 - 2018)

3.1. By Drug Class - Osteoporosis Market Share & Forecast

3.2. By Drug Market Share - Osteoporosis Market Share & Forecast



4. Osteoporosis Drugs Classes Market & Forecast (2012 - 2018)

4.1. China Bisphosphonate Market & Forecast

4.2. China Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERM) Market & Forecast

4.3. China Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) Market & Forecast

4.4. China Calcitonin Market & Forecast



5. Osteoporosis Drugs Market Analysis & Forecast (2012 - 2018)

5.1. Bisphosphonate Drugs Market Analysis

5.1.1. Fosamax (Alendronate)

5.1.2. Bonviva/Boniva (Ibandronic Acid)

5.1.3. Reclast/Aclasta

5.1.4. Actonel (Risedronate)

5.2. SERMs Drugs Market Analysis

5.2.1. Evista (Raloxifene)

5.2.2. Viviant/ Conbriza (Bazedoxifene)

5.3. Parathyroid Hormone Drugs Market Analysis

5.3.1. Forteo

5.4. Calcitonin Drugs Market Analysis

5.4.1. Miacalcin

5.5. Prolia (Denosumab)



6. Pipeline Drugs in Osteoporosis Market Analysis

6.1. Odanacatib (MK 0822)

6.2. Aprela (Bazedoxifene)



7. Recommendations

7.1. Market Strategy for Success

7.2. Barriers to be Considered

7.3. Future



