Chinese Petroleum and Chemical Industry Report, 2011H1 - Latest Market Report

In 2011 H1, the major economic indicators of China's petroleum and chemical industry grew rapidly and showed favorable benefits on the whole; the import and export trade was brisk and the investment growth was stable. In 2011 H1, China's petroleum and chemical industry had 26,518 enterprises (enterprises with the annual revenue of over CNY 20 million), with the total output value of CNY 5.32 trillion, rising by 34.40% YOY. In 2011 H1, the petroleum and chemical industry showed sustained and rapid growth of economy, and its growth rate was 3.30% higher than that of the national industrial output value. The monthly growth rates all exceeded 30%. Seen by seasons, the year-on-year growth rate in 2011 Q1 was 34.30%, and that in 2011 Q2 was 34.50%; influenced by the seasonal factor, the relative link ratio of output value in 2011 Q1 declined by 4.10%, that in 2011 Q2 was as high as 19.70%. The growth rate of the chemical industry in 2011 Q1 was 36.20%, and that in 2011 Q2 was 35.80%, indicating the stable growth rate. In 2011 H1, the growth rate of the chemical industry was slightly higher than the average of the entire industry.



In January-June 2011, the fixed assets investment in China's petroleum and chemical industry was CNY 561.65 billion, increasing by 19.80% YOY, 2% higher than the growth rate in January-March. The investment in the chemical industry accounted for 71.06%, which was 0.40% higher than the proportion in 2011 Q1; the oil refining industry accounted for 10.66%, which was 0.19% higher than the proportion in 2011 Q1; the petroleum and natural gas exploration industry accounted for 14.46%, which was 1.10% lower than the proportion in 2011 Q1. At present, the operating rates of methanol, calcium, carbide, polyvinyl chloride, urea and other industries remain low; despite the rise in the operating rates of caustic soda and soda ash, they both face the huge pressure of further production capacity release. It is reported that in 2011, the newly-added production capacity of caustic soda will be about 4 million tons and that of soda ash will be 3.40 million tons; besides, production capacity expansion of methanol, calcium and urea has not stopped. In 2011 H2, the market pressure of the above industries will further be intensified. Since 2011, China's energy consumption has maintained sustained and rapid growth, and the external dependence has continued expanding. At present, the growth rate of China's petroleum consumption surpassed that of GDP, and energy consumption grows excessively, bringing huge pressure on energy production, energy-saving and emission reduction.



It is predicted that in 2011, China's crude oil output will be about 210 million tons, rising by 3% YOY to 4% YOY; the natural gas output will be 106.30 billion cubic meters, increasing by about 12.50%; the crude oil processing volume will be about 460 million tons, ascending by 8.50%; the output of major chemicals will reach 430 million tons, growing by about 10%. More following information can be acquired from this report: -Operations of China's Petroleum Industry, 2011 H1 -Operations of China's Chemical Industry, 2011 H1 -Problems in China's Petroleum and Chemical Industry, 2011 H1 -Import and Export of China Petroleum and Chemical Industry, 2011 H1.



