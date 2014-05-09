Chinese Smartphone Market Development 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- As of the fourth quarter of 2013, Chinese mobile phone users totaled around 1.23 billion and user adoption of 3G reached around 34%. Sales volume of smartphones in China arrived at 86.5 million units in the same quarter. The launch of iPhone 5S and 5C had helped Apple increase its market share in China. As for Chinese brands, Huawei saw a considerable growth. This report examines the development of the Chinese smartphone market during the fourth quarter of 2013 and the first quarter of 2014 from the perspectives of telecom operators and branded vendors.



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Table of Content



1. Development of the Chinese Mobile Communications Market

1.1 China Mobile

1.2 China Telecom

1.3 China Unicom



2. Development of the Chinese Smartphone Market

2.1 Samsung

2.2 Apple

2.3 Lenovo

2.4 Huawei

2.5 HTC

2.6 Xiaomi



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3. Development of Major Chinese Smartphone Vendors



Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

Table 1 New Smartphones Launched by Chinese Leading Branded Vendors in 1Q 2014 12



Figure 1 Accumulated Subscriber Base of China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Figure 2 Accumulated 3G Subscriber Base of China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Figure 3 Chinese Smartphone Market Volume, 1Q 2012 - 4Q 2013

Figure 4 Chinese Smartphone Market Volume by Branded Vendor, 1Q 2012 – 4Q 2013



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