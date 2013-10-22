Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Chinese Smartphone Market Development, 3Q 2013



As of the second quarter of 2013, Chinese mobile phone users totaled around 1.18 billion and user adoption of 3G reached around 28%. Sales volume of smartphones in China arrived at 77 million units in the same quarter. Samsung continued to lead in China whereas Apple's share in China declined significantly due to the transition period between new and older iPhones. This report examines the development of Chinese smartphone market during the second-third quarter from the perspectives of telecom operators and branded vendors.



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Table of Contents



1. Development of the Chinese Mobile Communications Market

1.1 China Mobile

1.2 China Telecom

1.3 China Unicom



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2. Development of the Chinese Smartphone Market

2.1 Samsung

2.2 Apple

2.3 Lenovo

2.4 Huawei

2.5 HTC

2.6 Xiaomi



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3. Development of Major Chinese Smartphone Vendors

Appendix

Table 1 New Smartphones Launched by Chinese Leading Branded Vendors in 3Q 2013



Figure 1 Accumulated Subscriber Base of China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, 1Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Figure 2 Accumulated 3G Subscriber Base of China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, 1Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Figure 3 Chinese Smartphone Market Volume, 1Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Figure 4 Chinese Smartphone Market Volume by Branded Vendor, 1Q 2012 – 2Q 2013



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