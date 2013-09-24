UMEWF - China's Version of YouTube

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- UMeWorld's mission is to facilitate the interaction between people -- "You" and "Me," through its UMeLook and UMFun platforms. UMeLook.com, an online video platform focused on bringing foreign video content to China with broad coverage throughout mainland China, Hong Kong & Taiwan. UMeLook.com plans to be a source of foreign video content for the Chinese viewer across any Internet-enabled device in China.



UMeLook has been experiencing robust growth since launch. This is because UMeLook is the only video platform in China dedicated to foreign content. China is now the second largest economy in the world. Its consumers have an enormous appetite for foreign content. However, most foreign video sites such as Youtube and Dailymotion are blocked and inaccessible in China. UMeLook is in the unique position to fill this gap and its popularity has been confirmed by the steady growth of unique visitors to UMeLook.com. More importantly, our viewer base is believed to be largely composed of a more affluent clientele



Recent Corporate Milestones:

- UMeLook.com attracted 4.7 million unique visitors in the month of July and 5.3 million in the month of August, a month-on-month increase of 12%. UMeLook continues to grow at doubt-digits.

- UMeLook.com achieved a ranking of 5,169 in China according to Alexa.com.

- A patent application was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office to protect the UMFun educational platform.

- The Company signed an agency agreement for UMFun in the Guangdong Province, the most prosperous province in China with a population over 100 million.



Strategic Initiatives in 2013 and Early 2014:



UMeLook is optimizing the look and feel of its brand channels with a focus on ease of navigation and attractive visuals. These newly redesigned channels will be launched in early November. The Company is preparing to monetize its video platform with these revamped and redesigned brand channels.



UMFun.com - The UMFun platform is set to launch on October 1st, 2013 in celebration of China's National Day. In conjunction with the launch date, one million charge cards featuring UMFun will be distributed in the Guangdong province. Registered users will have up to two months of free trials. The Company is hoping to capture 100,000 users between now and the end of 2013. The Company is in the final stage of negotiation with a national distributor who will effectively provide a China-Wide distribution network for UMFun. The Company plans to introduce several innovative 3rd-party products shortly thereafter that will tie into the UMFun platform. This will set the stage to capitalize on the UMFun platform and to generate significant revenue for the company in the coming months.



The Company believes it has sufficient working capital to fund its planned activities for the next 2 years. With the potential revenue streams to be generated by the two platforms, the Company believes it will be able to up-list to a major stock exchange in 2014.