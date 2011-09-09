Chinese Cement Industry Report, 2011H1- Latest Market Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2011 -- Reportstack, the premium provider of market research reports has announced the latest market report on Chinese Cement Industry Report, 2011H1.



Since 2011, although the growth of infrastructure investment represented by transport, water conservancy and public facility investment in China has declined, investment in real estate maintained continuously high growth and production and sales of China's Cement continued to maintain the momentum of rapid growth. In 2011 H1, the production and marketing of China's cement realized ultra-expected growth. In Jan.- Jun. 2011, the cumulative output of China's cement was 950 million tons, increasing by 19.57% YOY, which presented strong development momentum in industry. In 2011 H2, China still implemented strict adjustment and control policies in industries confronting overcapacity, sped up eliminating backward production capacity and carried out strict credit policies, which would make cement industry into tight policy environment. However, seen from domestic demand for China's cement, the national economy would still maintain rapid growth, and fixed assets investment was expected to continue its high growth momentum. In particular, the construction progress of indemnificatory housing was slow in 2011 H1, and the construction progress was expected to be accelerated in 2011 H2, which would prompt rapid growth of cement production and marketing. Based on the above, it was predicted that the cement production and marketing throughout 2011 was expected to increase by 15% YOY. China's cement industry also encounters the influence of ultra-expected rise in price of such raw materials as coal, soda ash, heavy oil, etc. and intensified competitiveness in industry.



Overall, China's enterprises' profitability would get challenged on certain level. And it was predicted that industry profit growth would present callback. More following information can be acquired from the report: -Production and Sales of China's Cement Industry, 2006-2011H1 -Investment of China's Cement Industry, 2006-2011H1 -Problems Confronting China's Cement Industry, 2006-2011H1 -Import and Export Conditions of China's Cement Industry, 2011H1 -Operations of Key Enterprises of China Cement Industry, 2011H1.



