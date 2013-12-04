Chino, CA Chiropractor Launches "$20 First Visit Christmas & New Year's Week Special" Marketing Campaign

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Sam The Chiropractor, Chino, CA’s top chiropractor, has today announced a new promotional campaign, called “$20 First Visit Christmas & New Year's Week Special”. The campaign, opened to all first-time visitors, covers consultation, exam and adjustment.



“This is big savings, because we are offering you 50 percent off our usual fee for consultation, exam and adjustment,” says Dr. Samuel Ruiz, who made today’s announcement.



The “$20 First Visit Christmas & New Year's Week Special” campaign will officially start Monday, December 23, 2013 and is valid thru Friday January 3rd. The office hours are from 10am to 1pm and 3pm to 7pm.



Located off Schaefer and Central in Chino next to AMPM and Farmer Boys, Dr. Ruiz says Sam The Chiropractor welcomes all walk-in clients and treats everyone like family, and also offers affordable monthly wellness plans for as little as $50 a month.



“Neither appointment nor insurance is required,” stresses Dr. Ruiz, who adds that anyone looking for a Chiropractor in Chino, Chino Hills, Ontario or Eastvale California will find them more than accommodating.



“If you are suffering from neck pain, back pain, headaches or other health related issues, we are inviting you to come in and get your health issues sorted out,” says Dr. Ruiz, who refers specifically to people who are simply tired of taking drugs, shots and pills and not seeing any measurable results.



Dr. Ruiz, who believes there are many people out there tired of being sick and tired and being told they have to live with it, says he wants such” individuals to know that their first visit will only be $20”, which amounts to 50 percent off the regular fees.



One of the many pluses of visiting Sam The Chiropractor, which pride itself on taking care of adults, children and pregnant women, is the fact that neither appointment nor insurance is needed to access treatment. “You can walk-in, call, or schedule your visit directly on our website, the choice is yours,” he adds.



About Sam The Chiropractor

Sam The Chiropractor, who loves taking care of adults, children and pregnant women, makes getting adjusted regularly easy, fast, and affordable. “We accept all patients regardless,” notes Dr. Ruiz, a Licensed Chiropractor who has been in practice since 2008. As a graduate from Ayala High School in Chino Hills, Dr. Sam Ruiz is today the “Go To Guy” for all Chiropractic treatment in the Chino Valley.



See http://www.samthechiropractor.com for more information and videos describing treatments for a variety of common health problems.



COMPANY INFO:

http://www.samthechiropractor.com

Sam The Chiropractor

5370 Schaefer Ave., Suite G

Chino, CA 91710 United States

(909)529-1179



CONTACT PERSON:

Dr. Samuel Ruiz

Owner-Chino Chiropractor

(909)529-1179

samchiro09@yahoo.com