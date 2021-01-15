New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- The Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market size is forecast to reach USD 2.33 Billion at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2027. Streamlined production processes, reduced chances of end-product defects, and significant cost reduction in the manufacturing of chip scale package LEDs are key factors driving the market growth.



Key players contributing to the global chip scale package LED market share are



LG Innotek (South Korea), Seoul Semiconductor (South Korea), Lumileds (The Netherlands), OSRAM (Germany), Samsung (South Korea), Nichia (Japan), Cree (U.S.), EPISTAR (Taiwan), Lumens (South Korea), and Genesis Photonics (Taiwan), among others.



Chip scale package LEDs significantly reduce the form factor of the BLU (backlighting unit) and the total number of LEDs required per backlighting panel while producing the same amount of Lumen output. The manufacturing of CSP LEDs involves reduced material consumption due to the elimination of several packaging steps compared to the traditional LED packaging process. With the absence of alloy/bonding wires to solder and a substrate, the chip scale package LEDs effectively streamlines production processes, resulting in lesser probability of defects in product.



With a strong consolidation among market players and increased focus on the development and launch of innovative CSP LEDs with better designs and high-end specifications is likely to foster market size. Moreover, significant cost reductions with production process optimization will favor chip scale package LED market trends through 2027.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Based on application, the automotive lighting sub-segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 30% over the analysis period. The adoption of CSP LEDs in vehicles is currently low. Although the demand for mid- and high-power chip scale package LEDs will increase exponentially when automotive lighting suppliers and automotive manufacturers start product adoption for new installations.



Based on power range, the high-power CSP LEDs sub-segment accounted for 65% of the market share in 2019 and is expected to witness steady growth due to surging product demand for automotive headlights, and dashboard panels, street lighting, architectural lighting, and general lighting purposes.



In the regional landscape, the APAC region dominates the CSP LED market with an 85% share due to high demand for CSP LEDs for applications in mobile flashlights, display backlighting, automotive lighting, and others. The region accounted for the largest shipment of chip scale package LEDs in the last 5 years. The presence of major CSP LED manufacturers and a huge consumer base built by wearable device vendors, backlighting panel integrators, display panel manufacturers, and smartphone vendors in the region will foster industry growth in the coming period.



For the purpose of this report, the Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market has been segmented on the basis of application, power range, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Backlighting Unit (BLU)

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Flash Lighting

Others



Power Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Low- & Mid-Power

High-Power



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America

U.S.

Canada & Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. LED Packaging Market

3.1.2. Camera Flash Market

3.1.3. Display Backlighting



Chapter 4. CSP LED market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. CSP LED market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. CSP LED market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026

4.3. CSP LED market Impact Analysis



Continued…..



