Chipboard Packaging Market Recent Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, and Market Forecast to 2027

Considering the increasing demand for food and consumer products, chipboard packaging market has become an important part of the present times. The raw material used for the manufacturing of the chipboard is paper and wood, which are easily available in the market. This is also one of the reasons behind the increasing demand for the chipboard packaging market. Chipboards are made up of the waste materials which are thin but hard sheet. According to the requirement of the end-user, the can be formed in a single piece or multiple pieces. For shipping, protecting from something or to displaying chipboards are used. When there is a need for lightweight and low-density packaging, chipboard packaging market is the best option. These are the material on which direct printing can be done, so there is no need for separate labelling customer have to think of. Chipboard packaging market has more customers from the retailing sector rather than from industrial sector. Pharmaceutical industries have a major demand for chipboard packaging.



Chipboard Packaging Market: Market Dynamics



Chipboard packaging market forecasted to be gaining high demand. The consumers of chipboard packaging market such as supermarket, online retail stores, hypermarket are growing at a faster rate which ultimately leads to the growth of the chipboard packaging market as well. The materials used in the chipboard manufacturing are biodegradable friendly material which makes chipboard packaging more environmentally sustainable, with this very important feature, chipboard packaging also became cost-effective. These factors plays a very important role in increasing market value. These properties are attracted mostly by the middle-class families, which are also on the growth path, which impacts positively on the growth of the chipboard packaging market.



A substitute for chipboard packaging is plastic. By making products more and more attractive and innovative manufacturers of plastic industries making consumers attract towards them. Plastic manufacturers are concentrating on making their product more bio-degradable, this will definitely attract more customers and may make a huge impact on the chipboard packaging market. Moreover, the raw material which is used in chipboard is hampering the environment as it consists of paper and compressed wood. Hence the raw material is itself the big restraint for the growth of the chipboard packaging market.



Chipboard Packaging Market: Segmentation



Chipboard Packaging Market segmentation on the basis of material type:



Paper

Wood



As paper acts as a raw material for chipboard packaging, the paper has more demand from the market compare to wood.



Chipboard Packaging Market segmentation on the basis of end-user:



Pharmaceutical

Food

Personal care

Homecare

Cosmetics



Pharmaceutical and food industry have chipboard packaging market's large share among others as they are more in shipping, storing goods.



Chipboard Packaging Market: Regional Outlook



Chipboard packaging market expanded in regions globally which includes North America, Latin America and ASEAN, Europe and the Middle East and African counties. 2017-2024 is the highest forecasted growth period for the chipboard packaging market. Packed food or on the going trend have made North American countries like the US and Canada very demanding market for chipboard packaging market all over the world. Retail and medical sectors are also growing at a tremendous rate in European and North American regions because of which they have become a big hit market for the chipboard packaging market. Because of the highest population, Asian countries like India, China, the Asian market is the next good opportunity for the development of chipboard packaging market. The whole world is suffering from the effects occurring due to the deforestation and it is a very big issue in coming years, few restrictions are implanted on these kinds of industries. Hence, while growing, the market players which are on the top rank and also the new entrants should think of upcoming restrictions and this is going to be a very serious factor while thinking of innovative ideas in front of chipboard packaging marketers.



Chipboard Packaging Market: Key Players



As chipboard packaging market has grown rapidly in the North American region, because of which North American companies are on lead in this sector. Some of them are as below:



RTS packaging LLC

All packaging services LLC

Canadian paper Packaging Ltd

Marion Paper box co

rpc_ packaging

Multicell packaging

Media manufacturing & custom packaging

REID Packaging

CANPACO PACKAGING Inc

Imperial Printing & Paper Box manufacturers limited



