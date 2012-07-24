Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Chipotle Mexican Grill’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $1.33billio in 2008 to $2.26billion in 2011 and its Net Income increased over the same time periods from $78.20million to $214.94million.



Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) grew from as low as $39.30 per share in November 2008 to as high as $440.40 per share in April 2012.



Then on July 19, 2012, after the market closed, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. reported its second quarter 2012 results.



Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell from $404.24 on July 19, 2012, to $316.98 per share on July 20, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com