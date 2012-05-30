Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing by Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current investors in NYSE:CMG shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. in connection with its compliance with employee work authorization laws and regulations was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and currently hold NYSE:CMG shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses concerns whether certain directors and officers at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) breached their fiduciary duties. Specifically the investigation concerns certain statements regarding Chipotle Mexican Grill’ business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $1.33billion in 2008 to $2.26billion in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $78.20million to $214.94million.



Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rose from as low as $39.30 per share in November 2008 to as high as $440.40 per share on April 13, 2012.



Then on April 20, 2010, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, including its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) arm, as well as the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, have been conducting investigations into its compliance with employee work authorization laws and regulations.



Then on May 18, 2012, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. disclosed that on May 17, 2012, it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), pursuant to a formal order of investigation by that agency requesting that Chipotle Mexican Grill provide information regarding its compliance with employee work authorization requirements, its related public statements and other disclosures, and related information.



On May 22, 2012, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. said that on May 21, 2012, representatives of the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia informed Chipotle Mexican Grill that the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is conducting an investigation into possible criminal securities law violations relating to Chipotle Mexican Grill’s employee work authorization verification compliance and related disclosures and statements.



Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell from over $440 per share in April to as low as $388.69 on May 21, 2012.



