Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Deadline on October 16

According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) common stock during the period between February 1, 2012 and July 19, 2012, that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between February 1, 2012 and July 19, 2012 allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and prospects.



The plaintiff says that as a result of defendants’ allegedly false statements, NYSE:CMG stock traded at artificially inflated prices between February 1, 2012 and July 19, 2012 , reaching a high of $440.40 per share on April 13, 2012.



Then on July 19, 2012, after the market closed, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. reported its second quarter 2012 results.



Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell from $404.24 on July 19, 2012, to as low as $280.67 per share on August 1, 2012.



On September 28, 2012, NYSE:CMG shares closed at $317.54 per share.



