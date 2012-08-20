Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investor Files Lawsuit over Alleged False Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- An investor in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. over alleged Violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) between February 1, 2012 and July 19, 2012, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 16, 2012. NYSE:CMG investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on on behalf of purchasers of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) common stock during the period between February 1, 2012 and July 19, 2012, that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between February 1, 2012 and July 19, 2012 allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and prospects.



The plaintiff says that as a result of defendants’ allegedly false statements, NYSE:CMG stock traded at artificially inflated prices between February 1, 2012 and July 19, 2012 , reaching a high of $440.40 per share on April 13, 2012.



Then on July 19, 2012, after the market closed, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. reported its second quarter 2012 results.



Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell from $404.24 on July 19, 2012, to as low as $280.67 per share on August 1, 2012.



On August 16, 2012, NYSE:CMG shares closed at $299.10 per share.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com