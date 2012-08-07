Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stockholder Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Certain officer and directors of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses concerns whether certain of its officers and directors of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. have possibly breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:CMG investors in connection with certain statements about Chipotle Mexican Grill’s business, its prospects and its operations.



On July 19, 2012, after the market closed, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. reported its second quarter 2012 results.



Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell from $404.24 on July 19, 2012, to as low as $280.67 per share on August 1, 2012.



On August 6, 2012, NYSE:CMG shares closed at $291.81 per share, significantly below its current 52 week High of $4442.40 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



