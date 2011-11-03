Chiropractic Business Academy Launches Campaign to Help Chiropractic Practices Grow

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2011 -- The Chiropractic Business Academy (CBA) launched their latest program to help chiropractors understand how chiropractic marketing and sound business principals can create better practices. The organization is a chiropractic business training and chiropractic coaching company.



In order to better realize their goals for chiropractors, CBA is releasing new chiropractic marketing services to help chiropractors gain new clients, run their practices more efficiently and increase profitability. Among the services are 2 new Internet domination boot camps to be held in Scottsdale, Arizona and South Beach Miami, Florida every 6 months. Additionally, CBA has just launched 4 weekly webinar training sessions as well as a new chiropractic poster set that helps doctors effectively communicate chiropractic procedures to new patients.



Since 1987, the chiropractic specialists of the Chiropractic Business Academy have dedicated themselves to addressing the challenges that hold back most practices. The Academy offers specialized training, chiropractic coaching and chiropractic seminars in the areas of marketing, patient education, business administration, billing/coding, compliance, documentation, staff hiring/training, finance management, and quality control. “Our goal is to help chiropractors build and strengthen their practices so they have a strong business rather than just a clinic,” said one of the Academy’s founders Dr. Eric Huntington.



The Academy focuses on chiropractic management training that teaches chiropractors and their staff how the different components of a successful chiropractic office come together into a working system. This focus is both internally through business practices and externally through a cohesive marketing plan implementation. “Every chiropractor has unique strengths and weaknesses, but overall, very few are aware of the specific business fundamentals that are necessary for any successful healthcare business,” said another Academy founder Dr. Bobbee Palmer. “That is why concentrate on individual guidance that is tailored to meet the needs of each owner-doctor.”



Through combined phone consultations and workshops, CBA educators tutor chiropractors through the material and teach them how to apply it to their specific practice. A software program helps chiropractors graph practice statistics and apply specific practice formulas. Each doctor sends in key raw data with their monthly and weekly statistics for monitoring by CBA. “Our clients speak with a consultant every week, and all of the owners of CBA review everything to determine their progress,” said Dr. Jonna Palmer, another Academy founder. For more information, please visit http://www.chirobizacademy.com



About Chiropractic Business Academy:

The Chiropractic Business Academy is a mentorship program that provides marketing training and coaching via seminars to chiropractors across North America. Their goal is to empower chiropractors with the business foundation and structure they need to grow their practices. CBA has recently added new boot camps in Scottsdale, Arizona and South Beach Miami, Florida, new webinar training and patient education posters as part of their extensive program.