Chiropractic Clinic Nominated as the 2014 Business Partner of the Year

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- The Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic, a well-respected Saint Petersburg chiropractor practitioner, proudly announces its nomination for the 2014 Business Partner of the Year by the Pinellas Education Foundation, an organization of community leaders and entrepreneurs working hand-in-hand in improving public education quality.



The Great News



Dr. Pierce, Sr., a principal of the chiropractic clinic, reports about the great news. “We are elated to receive the letter of our nomination,” says Dr. Pierce. “As one of the nominees, the organization asks us to attend a special reception on January 30, 2014 at the Stavros Institute. The event, which will start at 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM, includes the announcement of other nominees and hors d’oeuvres.”



According to the St Petersburg chiropractor expert, the nominees will also socialize and take their photos with Jim Myers, the Pinellas Education Foundation chairman, and Dr. Mike Grego, who is the acting superintendent of Pinellas County Schools.



In addition to socializing and announcing of other nominees, the finalists will also receive complimentary tickets for the Evening of Excellence event, which is the awarding ceremony.



Recognition of Commitment



The Business Partner of the Year award recognizes the effort of professional groups in contributing to the community by promoting better education for students and educators. Dr. Pierce states, “We are one with the Pinellas Education Foundation in enhancing academic excellence among the future professionals in their respective fields. The moment we reached out to these students, we also extend its benefits to the community. Its dramatic impact will be advantageous, not only for the people entering the field, but also the Pinellas County, Florida.”



“As part of the community,” he continues, “we have a responsibility to prepare students to the future by assisting in improving the quality of education, even if it’s in public academic institutions. We are proud that the foundation recognized our effort in making this possible.”



When asked about the other nominees, Dr. Pierce says, “I’m glad that several organizations also share the same goal with the foundation. A community is like a chain. It’s as strong as its links. The more organizations promoting the significance of quality education mean more people working together for the community’s future. As long as everyone works together, I strongly believe that the community is up for a bright future.”



The St Peteresburg chiropractic center extends services to the community by promoting better cervical health and solutions for chiropractic issues that have affected quite a lot of people regardless of their causes.



The awarding ceremony is scheduled on February 14, 2014 at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg.



If you need cervical chiropractic services from a celebrated group of experts, visit Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic’s website at http://www.pierceclinicstpete.com/.



About Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic

The Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic offers chiropractic services in St Petersburg like upper cervical assessment, treatment and consultation. It devotes itself in promoting lasting treatment for its clients.



Contact:

Office Address:

2201 62nd Avenue North

St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Phone: (727) 528-8700

Fax: (727) 528-8585