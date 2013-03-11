Chiropractic Spine Care Is Welcoming a New Doctor

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- March 2013 Dr. Jared Hymas is the newest Boise chiropractor. He grew up as a native to the Boise area having attended high school at Nampa high. Following graduation Dr. Hymas obtained a bachelors in political science, having gone to both Boise State University and Brigham Young University Idaho. After obtaining his bachelor's degree Dr. Hymas attended school at the University of Western States in Portland Oregon.



When asked why he wanted to become a chiropractor, Dr. Hymas stated, “I once had a friend who was in excruciating pain because one of his ribs had come out. He asked me to take him to his chiropractor. I was skeptical as I had never been to a chiropractor before that time. However, since it was after hours his chiropractor invited him to come over to his house, where he treated him. After his treatment the pain was gone instantaneously. Following this experience I knew that I wanted to be a chiropractor so that I could provide that kind of relief to my patients.”



Dr. Hymas graduated in December of 2012. During his time at school he learned about the human body and how to help it heal.



“I learned that your problems aren’t just isolated to the area of pain. Every system in your body is connected. And the key to helping someone truly get out of pain is to address the underlying cause of their pain. Once you dig out the root cause of a person's pain, they won’t be as susceptible to experiencing it again.



