Cardiff, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Olympis Chiropractic announces their easy online booking system. New and existing patients can book their next appointment directly on the Olympic Chiropractic website located at http://www.olympic-chiropractic.co.uk/



Olympis Chiropractic offers a patient centered and cross-disciplinary approach combining chiropractic, acupuncture, soft tissue techniques, cupping therapy, postural corrections and rehabilitative exercise. Every patient gets the right combination of treatment. They have enviable experience in treating pain related conditions such as acute lower back pain, chronic lower back pain, acute neck pain, shoulder pain, tennis or golfers elbow, headaches or migraines, whiplash, chest pain and chronic neck pain.



Olympis Chiropratic's new online booking system allows for immediate bookings of initial assessment appointments or treatment appointments. New patients are welcome to sign-up for their initial exams through the online system.



First-time patients receive an initial examination. A chiropractor will take a new patient through a body mechanics exam, making a postural assessment. Then the chiropractor will take the new patient through a number of orthopedic and neurological tests just in the same way an orthopedic consultant or surgeon would in a hospital setting. Based on determining the points of pain a treatment plan will be created and the patient can begin treatment by scheduling his or her first treatment appointment.



Chriropractic treatment itself has influence over systems of the body related to the entire human frame. It has the unique ability of helping either directly or indirectly almost all Musculoskeletal Conditions as well as those influenced by Musculoskeletal conditions. This enables Chiropractors to get to the root of the problem instead of resorting to conventional pain treatments such as pain meds which mask the problem and can create dependence.



Chiropractic places its emphasis on the examination, diagnosis and treatment of mechanical disorders affecting the neuro-musculoskeletal system. This system comprises the nerves, muscles, ligaments, joints and bones of the human body and is influenced by the wide range of stresses and loads that our bodies have to deal with on a daily basis.



About Olympis Chiropractic

Located in Cardiff, Olympis Chiropractic offers interdisciplinary treatments of the musculoskeletal system utilizing Chiropractic and other forms of treatment. Their website offers numerous videos demonstrating techniques and treatment options, as well as video testimonials from satisfied patients.



The videos can be found on their YouTube channel located at http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCryFgKTQFAFXidrZA9VWjKQ



Olympis Chiropractic

First floor

Cardiff International Pool

Olympian Drive

Cardiff

CF11 0JS