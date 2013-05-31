Chiropractor Helps to Inspire the World One Quote at a Time

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- For over 15 years Dr. Tichio has been collecting and sharing inspirational quotes. In 2008, what started as a hobby led to the creation of his website www.Greatest-Inspirational-Quotes.com, which touches the lives of almost 200,000 people each month. Now Dr. Tichio delivers his first book, Greatest Inspirational Quotes: 365 Days to More Happiness, Success, and Motivation, which shares daily quotes to empower and encourage people to lead more inspired lives. It’s not your ordinary rehash of the same old quotes, rather a fresh collection from original sources including musicians, celebrities, movies, and authors. And, of course, there are some classics sprinkled in as well.



The book serves as an excellent resource of inspirational quotes and provides a detailed biographical index on all of the quoted individuals. To get the most out of the book, Dr. Tichio suggests reading one quote a day to cultivate an inspirational spirit that will last all year long.



“A wonderful compilation of quotes that have the power to stimulate one’s thought processes, think more deeply, and encourage one to travel a more meaningful and successful path.”



-Kirk Mango, author of “Becoming a True Champion”



“[G]ives that short quick boost to remind us to live with awareness, to take action, to go beyond our fears.”



-Harriet Cabelly, social worker, coach, and blogger at RebuildLlifeNow.com



About Dr. Joe Tichio

Dr. Joe Tichio is a successful chiropractor and website creator, who loves to speak on topics including natural health, inspiration, and personal development. He is also an avid rock climber that enjoys the great outdoors.



Greatest Inspirational Quotes: 365 days to more Happiness, Success, and Motivation is available exclusively through Amazon.com



