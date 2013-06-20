Chiropractor North Royalton Unveils Ways to Treat Fibromyalgia

North Royalton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- The chiropractor North Royalton suggests that patients suffering from fibromyalgia have had a traumatic experience in the past. A majority of the fibromyalgia patients were initial victims of a car wreck or work injury. Something as basic as a fall can cause fibromyalgia causing severe discomfort.



Suffering from chronic fibromyalgia can be taxing and have an adverse effect on your life and daily activities that form part of it. A patient may choose to consume painkillers and other over the counter medications. But this will only be effective for a while. When it comes to gaining long term benefits, these medications tend to be futile. Prolonged use of these painkillers can cause adverse side effects, making matters worse for the patient.



The chiropractor North Royalton is offering special services and offers to every woman who suffers from fibromyalgia. The services offered to these patients are free of cost and in a usual setting, would cost about $250 per patient.



The session includes the following services at absolutely no hidden or extra costs:



1.) A detailed consultation session wherein the chiropractor will pay attention to every single detail concerning the health and condition of the patient.

2.) A neuromuscular examination and in-depth analysis of the same.

3.) Specialised x-rays to check the condition of the spine. These x-rays cost more than $100, but women suffering from fibromyalgia will get these x-rays absolutely free.

4.) Professional massage therapists will indulge the patients in a half hour massage session.

5.) All queries concerning fibromyalgia will be answered promptly.



Chiropractic treatments are proven to be most effective compared to other drugs and medications. It is known to bring about massive changes in a person’s lifestyle. They tend to become more active and experience less fatigue. The best part about feeling better is the fact that the patients enjoy better sleep.



About Dr. McCluskey

Dr. McCluskey is one of only a handful of chiropractors in the Cleveland area that are members of the prestigious Cleveland Clinic Physician Organization. He invests many hours each year attending postgraduate seminars and training to provide his patients with the best treatment methods available.



