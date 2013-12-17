Dr. Dan Timmerman Recognized as Top Chiropractor in Winnipeg for 2013

Winnipeg, Manitoba, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Dr. Daniel Timmerman, owner and principal chiropractor at Lindenwoods Chiropractic, has been recognized as the Top Chiropractor in Winnipeg for 2013 by the Top Choice Awards. A company that identifies the best businesses and professionals in various cities in Canada and the United States. Top Choice Awards acknowledged Dr. Timmerman’s practice after he won this year’s voting on their website.



When he took over Lindenwoods Chiropractic in 2007, Dr. Dan Timmerman had already been in practice for seven years. At Lindenwoods Chiropractic, he and his team are committed to helping patients meet their overall health goals using effective chiropractic techniques and educating them on what they can do to take control of their health.



Over the years, Dr. Timmerman has been able to acquire extensive training and experience in Chiropractic BioPhysics (CBP) methods. This allows him to perform advanced spinal correction adjustments, which are gentle yet very effective. Dr. Timmerman’s commitment to remain updated with the latest techniques has allowed his patients to rely on him with all their chiropractic needs, leading him to be recognized as the best chiropractor in Winnipeg.



Striving to help their patients get back to better health without drugs or surgery, the practice offers chiropractic adjustments to address spinal misalignments that have been caused by accidents, injuries, or poor posture, among others.



Apart from complete chiropractic care, the practice also provides patients with advanced corrective exercises based on the patient’s individual needs to help them attain better posture and overall health.



Always looking to provide the best and most comprehensive chiropractic care for pain and injuries, Lindenwoods Chiropractic will also begin providing massage therapy to patients soon. To learn more about their current services, interested parties can visit www.LindenwoodsChiropractic.com.



About Lindenwoods Chiropractic

Originally established in the early 1980’s, Dr. Dan Timmerman took over the practice in 2007, which has since become one of the most highly regarded providers of chiropractic care in Winnipeg. The practice aims to help people become healthier by providing advanced chiropractic care as well as Healthy Living Workshops to help their patients and the community at large reach their health potential.