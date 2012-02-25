Chiropractors, Dentists Learn to Boost Their Website Rankings in New ‘Internet Domination Bootcamp’

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2012 -- Every day, millions of people turn to the web in search of answers, directions, relationships, products, services and much more.



Where a company’s website appears on the results page of the chosen search engine, including Google and Bing, determines the likelihood of their product or service being selected by a given customer.



For example, it has been shown websites that appear in the first position of Google get the majority of traffic, between 35 to 45 percent, whereas the second position is estimated to get between 8 and 12 percent. The farther down the page a website appears, the less likely they are to entice a customer to visit.



The same goes for medical practices interested in capturing the attention of potential patients.



Already receiving rave reviews from past attendees, new dates for the 2012 Internet Domination Bootcamp seminars were recently announced by the Chiropractic Business Academy. Produced by the CBA to help chiropractors and dentists boost their website search engine rankings and gain new patients, the chiropractic Internet marketing seminars will be held April 13 and 14 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, August 3 and 4 in Hollywood, CA, and October 26 and 27 in Scottsdale, AZ.



Offering expert-level chiropractic marketing ideas, the Internet Domination Bootcamp seminars provide chiropractors the tools they need to unlock their websites’ potential and move up the search engine rankings, all without having to pay a high monthly SEO fee.



The time-tested chiropractic online marketing techniques offered through the seminars have successfully taught more than 100 doctors how to dominate their field, in their local area.



In fact, all prior attendees who have implemented the dental marketing or chiropractic marketing methods taught in the Internet Domination Bootcamp seminars are generating at least three times the number of new patients from the Internet than pre-Bootcamp.



According to past Bootcamp attendee, Dr. Kim from Michigan, “We thought we were doing great getting new patients from Google, but after the Bootcamp, we have averaged four new patients per week just from Internet searches. This is a ‘no-brainer’…get to one of these without delay - except if you practice near my city of course.”



And another past Bootcamp attendee, Dr. Jason B. from Southern California said, “I am surprised that I learned the amount that I did as I do not have much, or any, website experience. I know how to find things on the Internet…and now I know how to get found!”



Seating is very limited so people interested in learning how to improve their chiropractic Internet marketing or dental marketing are encouraged to reserve their spots soon.



For more information or to reserve a seat, visit http://www.InternetDominationBootcamp.com



About Internet Domination Bootcamp

The Internet Domination Bootcamp is a seminar series for chiropractors and dentists produced by the Chiropractic Business Academy (CBA). The CBA is a business mentor and coaching group specializing in helping physicians become the CEOs of their organizations, rather than the ones doing all of the work. Founded in 1987, the CBA has helped thousands of doctors learn more about putting the business into their clinics and freeing them up to help more patients. More information can be found at http://www.ChiroBizAcademy.com or by contacting 1-888-772-4476.