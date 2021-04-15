New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Easy availability of raw materials, the increasing awareness about cardiovascular health and unique properties of the polymer have resulted in boosting the Chitosan market.



Market Size – USD 784.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.9%, Market Trends –The rising demand for Food Grade Chitosan.



The global Chitosan market is forecast to reach USD 2,093.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In recent years, various natural, as well as synthetic polymers, have been examined for biotechnological agricultural, pharmaceutical and medical applications. Among these polymers, chitosan is a linear homo-polymer of N-acetyl glucosamine units and glucosamine linked by ? (1–4) glycosidic linkage. It is the deacetylated product of natural chitin that is the second most abundant polysaccharide in nature. Due to unique characteristics, such as biocompatibility, non-toxicity, and biodegradability, it is globally used as an antifungal, antibacterial, and adhesive agent. Such diverse applications of the polymer is one of the primary reasons for the continuous growth of the market. It has several possible biomedical and commercial uses. It is applicable in agriculture as a seed treatment and biopesticide, in which, it helps in treating fungal infections. In paints & coating industry, it can be applied in a self-healing polyurethane paint coating. In winemaking, it is used as a fining agent that is also helping to avoid spoilage. In medicine, it is useful in bandages for minimizing bleeding and as an antibacterial agent. The continuous rise in cardiovascular diseases and obesity acts as another contributing factor propelling the market growth. It is a fibrous substance that helps in restricting the absorption of dietary fat, and cholesterol, which has resulted in its elevated application in the treatment of obesity and cardiovascular diseases.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2000



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Kitozyme S.A., Primex EHF, Vietnam Food, Advanced Biopolymers A S, G.T.C. Bio Corporation, Bio21 Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Taizhou City Fengrun Biochemical Co., Ltd. and Agratech.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Chitosan market.



Grade Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Pharmaceutical Grade



Industrial Grade



Food Grade



Source type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Shrimps



Crabs



Prawns



Lobsters



White mushroom



Others



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Food & Beverages



Water Treatment



Medical & Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics



Agrochemicals



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2000



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Chitosan market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Chitosan market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Chitosan Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Chitosan Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Chitosan Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Chitosan Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Chitosan Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2000



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Metal Cutting Machine Market Trends



ATP Assays Market Share



Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.