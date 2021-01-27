New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Chitosan Market



Chitosan is an amino polysaccharide polymer produced from the shells of lobster, crab, shrimp, and crayfish. It is produced through enzymatic or chemical deacetylation of chitin shells or exoskeletons of crustaceans, insects, and the cell walls of fungi with an alkaline substance like sodium hydroxide. Each raw material for the product has a different chitosan content and hence, plays a major role in commercial manufacturing.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



Increasing product demand from the cosmetics sector and the expanding scope of product application in waste-water treatment is also expected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, the elimination of strict regulations that restricted the establishment of new manufacturing units by the Government of Mexico has led to the development of new and large-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing industries in the region



Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest regional market in 2019. It is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to the rapid development of end-use sectors in India, Japan, China, and South Korea. Rising demand for bio-based products, along with supportive government schemes in these countries, is expected to fuel the regional demand for chitosan.



In the Asia Pacific, Japan has emerged as the major producer as well as consumer of chitosan due to the presence of easy availability of raw material along with early recognition of the advantages offered by the product. The demand in Japan is majorly boosted by water treatment applications, which held more than 60% of the total global market share. Rising demand from wound dressing and in the manufacturing artificial skin is predicted to positively influence the growth during the forecast period. In Europe, the rising number of food processing sectors has resulted in the large import of chitosan.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Chitosan market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Chitosan market are listed below:



Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Kitozyme S.A., Primex EHF, Vietnam Food, Advanced Biopolymers A S, G.T.C. Bio Corporation, Bio21 Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Taizhou City Fengrun Biochemical Co., Ltd. and Agratech.



Grade Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Pharmaceutical Grade



Industrial Grade



Food Grade



Source type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Shrimps



Crabs



Prawns



Lobsters



White mushroom



Others



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Food & Beverages



Water Treatment



Medical & Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics



Agrochemicals



Others



Radical Features of the Chitosan Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Chitosan market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Chitosan industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Chitosan Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Chitosan Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



Chapter 5. Chitosan Market, By Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Grade Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026



Chapter 6. Chitosan Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Chitosan Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Chitosan Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH



10.2. Kitozyme S.A.



10.3. Primex EHF



10.4. Vietnam Food



10.5. Advanced Biopolymers A S



