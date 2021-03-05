New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The global chitosan market is forecast to reach USD 1,664.6 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In recent years, various natural, as well as synthetic polymers, have been examined for biotechnological agricultural, pharmaceutical and medical applications. Among these polymers, chitosan is a linear homo-polymer of N-acetyl glucosamine units and glucosamine linked by ? (1–4) glycosidic linkage. It is the deacetylated product of natural chitin that is the second most abundant polysaccharide in nature. Due to unique characteristics, such as biocompatibility, non-toxicity, and biodegradability, it is globally used as an antifungal, antibacterial, and adhesive agent. Such diverse applications of the polymer is one of the primary reasons for the continuous growth of the market. It has several possible biomedical and commercial uses. It is applicable in agriculture as a seed treatment and biopesticide, in which, it helps in treating fungal infections. In paints & coating industry, it can be applied in a self-healing polyurethane paint coating. In winemaking, it is used as a fining agent that is also helping to avoid spoilage.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Chitosan market held a market share of USD 598.1 Million in the year 2018. It is projected to witness a growth rate of 13.6% during the forecast period.



In regards to Grade, the Industrial Grade segment generated the highest revenue of USD 287.1 Million in 2018, with a growth rate of 13.4% during the forecast period. The inexpensiveness of industrial-grade chitosan, its traits like non-toxicity, and biocompatibility results in its extensive application, like in agrochemicals, and industrial wastewater treatment, which contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.



In regards to Source, the Shrimps segment yielded the highest revenue of USD 227.3 Million in 2018, with a growth rate of 13.9% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Shrimps segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of fishing activities, the resultant large amounts of shrimp processing waste and the presence of value-added properties in the residues, which has resulted in its wide application in extraction of the polymer.



In context to Application, the Water Treatment segment occupies the largest market share of 35.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The extensive application of the polymer in water treatment is resultant of its active biosorbent ability that results in efficacious elimination of pollutants from wastewater.



In regards to region, Europe holds the third-largest market share of 20.0% in 2018, with a growth rate of 13.7% during the forecast period. Factors like the continuous rise in obesity rate, rising occurrence rate of cardiovascular diseases, and growing geriatric population are spurring the growth of the market in this region



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Chitosan market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Chitosan market are listed below:



Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Kitozyme S.A., Primex EHF, Vietnam Food, Advanced Biopolymers A S, G.T.C. Bio Corporation, Bio21 Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Taizhou City Fengrun Biochemical Co., Ltd. and Agratech.



Grade Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Pharmaceutical Grade



Industrial Grade



Food Grade



Source type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Shrimps



Crabs



Prawns



Lobsters



White mushroom



Others



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Food & Beverages



Water Treatment



Medical & Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics



Agrochemicals



Others



Radical Features of the Chitosan Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Chitosan market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Chitosan industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Chitosan Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Chitosan Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Easy availability of raw materials



4.2.2.2. Chitosan's unique properties



4.2.2.3. The increasing awareness about cardiovascular health



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulations associated with shrimp farming



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continued…



