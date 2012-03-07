Chlamydia Health Continues to Educate the Public About Chlamydia Cause, Prevention and Cure

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- Chlamydia Health is on a mission to help reverse the escalation of Chlamydia in modern society through education. The Website provides detailed information on Chlamydia and its symptoms as well as Chlamydia treatment.



Chlamydia is the most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control. The rise of this STD has not gone unnoticed by the founder of the Website Chlamydia Health. “Our goal in providing the Website and its information is to get this knowledge to more people so that they can take precautions to prevent infection, get tested and follow treatment if necessary,” said the Chlamydia Health Website founder.



Chlamydia is a bacterial infection which can be transmitted by various forms of sexual contact. According to the Website there are many ways that the disease can be passed from one person to the next. This makes it an equal danger to men and women as well as unborn children since it can be passed on by the mother.



The Website also discusses the symptoms of Chlamydia and its short incubation period of one to three weeks for the surfacing of these symptoms. Identification and treatment is a fairly simple process that can be conducted at any physician or clinic office. Once identified through a urine sample, the STD can be eliminated with a short regimen of antibiotics.



Since Chlamydia often progresses “silently” without causing any symptoms, the Website emphasizes the importance of getting tested if the individual thinks they may have been exposed to the disease. “This lack of symptoms is troubling as it makes people believe that the disease is not serious and has no serious ramifications, and nothing could be further from the truth,” said the Website founder.



While Chlamydia is easy to treat and cure, if left untreated it can cause serious health problems. The Website also explains those potential major health risks that can result from an individual not pursuing Chlamydia treatment. “While these symptoms have the most serious implications for women, prevention of Chlamydia is everyone’s responsibility,” said the Website founder. “Our hope is that the information in this Website will help reverse the current trend through education.” For more information, please visit http://www.chlamydiahealth.com/



About Chlamydia Health

Chlamydia Health is an informational Website intended to educate the general public about the sexually transmitted disease known as Chlamydia. The Website discusses the STD in terms of what it is, its symptoms (or lack thereof in many cases) and the potential serious health effects if left untreated. The straightforward identification and treatment of the disease is also discussed in depth.