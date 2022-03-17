Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2022 -- Denver-based, online content distributor Big Top Entertainment L.L.C. (BTOPENT) releases a new version of Chloe J's, "So Perfect," lyric video for the deaf and hard of hearing. This step further echoes the song's powerful message of inclusion and acceptance. Since its initial release, "So Perfect" has garnered over 150K combined streams and views on Spotify and YouTube. The song's message about inclusions, acceptance, no matter the race, color, religion, size, orientation, or impairment, is captured in an American Sign Language (ASL) version by ASL Interpreter, Annalise Corinne. "We knew that the message of the song was very positive and inclusive and are hopeful that we will encourage a diverse group of listeners including the deaf and hearing-impaired," states BTOPENT's CEO, Curtis Johnson. The ASL version of "So Perfect" will be released via the distributor's partnership with Chloe J's management arm, Hollywood Access, Inc.



Chloe J, a positive and incredibly talented artist does a great job of bringing the message of the song to life, singing lyrics such as, "Who do you know struggling inside trying to understand if God made them right, but everything He made is perfect, everything He made is worth it". Regardless of who you are, "So Perfect" is a song that everyone can relate to.



The ASL lyric video for "So Perfect" will be released worldwide on March 15th, 2022 via Big Top Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment's The Orchard.



For Media Inquiries contact:

Hollywood Access, Inc.

vei4actors@gmail.com



For Label/Distribution Inquiries contact:

connect@btopent.com

www.btopent.com



Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/track/21OnoR9PQBzmyzcaS8ZsW7?si=4fbbbe45c5bb48ea

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2VUpMxHIp4

VEVO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PxOTtV3Ino