Chloe Sims Fake Tan Now Available at Pauls Hair World

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Beauty specialists “Pauls Hair World” have today announced the launch of TOWIE star Chloe Sims range of fake tan, now available online and in stores across the country.



The range of 1 hour moose and lotion fake tan, which is odorless, non-sticky and fast drying, is perfect for quickly getting a perfect summer glow.



To celebrate the arrival of this new product, Pauls Hair World are offering an introductory offer, with Chloe Sims Fake Tan available for only 20 pounds ( RRP: 24.95)



With over 20 years industry experience, Pauls Hair World are at the forefront of the beauty and hair extension market, with a reputation for supplying only the very best in styling and beauty products to the ladies of Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow.



Along with beauty and styling products, Pauls Hair World also stock a wide range of hair extensions, including fellow TOWIE star Frankie Essex hair extensions.



Chloe Sims Fake Tan now available online at: www.pauls-hair-world.co.uk



About Pauls Hair World

Founded in 1989, Pauls Hair World is at the forefront of the hair extension market. Their high quality hair products has secured a worldwide customer base and a reputation for supplying only the very best in hair extensions, hair products, and a complete range of styling products. Pauls Hair World also carries a comprehensive stock of beauty products including nail care, electrical styling products, hair extension aftercare, contact lenses, and perfumes.