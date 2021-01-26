New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Chlorine is commonly used in the water treatment field. Wastewater disinfection is important for the clean water supply and stable rivers and streams. The existence of a significant number of microorganisms in wastewater treatment plants and outbreaks of waterborne disease is accompanied by sewage-contaminated water sources or water used for recreation purposes. Chlorination is one of the most common wastewater disinfection processes and is used worldwide to disinfect bacteria until discharge into waterways, streams, or oceans. Chlorine is proven to be beneficial in destroying a number of bacteria, protozoa, and viruses, like Shigella, Salmonella, and Vibrio cholera.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Ineous Group Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, PPV Industries, Tosoh Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, AkzoNobel NV, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OLIN Corporation, and Nouryon, among others.



Market Drivers



According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global chlorine market is expected to reach USD 47.63 billion by 2027. Growth in the chlorine market can be due to the increasing use of chlorine by end-user industries, such as pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and the chemical industry, among others. Pharmaceutical products are a key part of the nearly USD 3 billion health care system in the U.S. and Canada.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region led the market in 2019 and is expected to have a CAGR of 5.0% in the forthcoming years. The increased demand for PVC in various sectors, including construction and packaging, cars, and increasing demand for the treatment of wastewater in the region may be due to strong consumer demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia Pacific has become a lucrative market contributing to the rising demand for plastics and the booming chemical industry. Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, is growing steadily in the chlorine market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global chlorine market on the basis of production method, application, industry verticals, and region:



Production Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Mercury Cell Process

Membrane Cell Process

Diaphragm Cell Process

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



EDC/PVC

Solvents

Inorganic Chemicals

Organic Chemicals

Others



Industry Verticals Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Pharmaceutical

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Chemical

Plastic

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Chlorine market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Chlorine industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Chlorine industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Chlorine Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Chlorine Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



