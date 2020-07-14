Chlorine Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Chlorine is known as a very important industrial chemical and is used in half of the world's commercial chemical industries. Chlorine is a greenish yellow gas and is characterized by reactive nature and high expansion potential. This element turns into solid at -103°C (-153°F) and into liquid at -34°C (-29°F). Chlorine market is expected to see a surge in demand due to increasing applications such as bleaching of wood pulp during paper productions.



To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-591



As reported by the World Chlorine Council (WCC), around 60 million metric tons of chlorine is produced every year across the world.



Chlorine Market: Drivers & Restraints



The demand for global chlorine market is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period 2015-2020 owing to its usage in several industries such as paper and pulp industry, chemical industry, plastic industry, water treatment industry, pharmaceutical industry and many other.



Furthermore, 98% of water treatment plants and 85% of pharmaceutical industries in the world use chlorine in production processes. Hence, increase of water treatment and pharmaceutical industries all over the world and their demand for chlorine, anticipated to boost the global chlorine market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the risk of handling and transporting chlorine due its highly combustive nature is an obstacle for global chlorine market. In Addition, rising environmental concerns such as depletion of the upper atmosphere ozone layer from several prominent end uses for chlorine have affected demand for the product.



Chlorine Market: Segmentation



The Global Chlorine Market is broadly classified into seven segments on the basis of end use industries



- Water Treatment industry

- Pharmaceutical industry

- Chemical Industry

- Paper and pulp Industry

- Plastic Industry

- Pesticides industry

- Others



The Global Chlorine Market is broadly classified into eight segments on the basis of applications



- Ethylene Dichloride (EDC)/Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

- Organic chemicals

- Inorganic chemicals

- Chlorinated intermediaries

- C1/C2 Aromatics

- Isocyanates

- Propylene Oxide

- Others



The Global Chlorine Market is broadly classified into four segments on the basis of production methods



- Mercury Cell Process

- Membrane Cell Process

- Diaphragm Process

- Others



Download Methodology of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-591



Chlorine Market: Regional Outlook



By geography global chlorine market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing plastic and chemical industries in emergingeconomies such as China and India, in this region. After Asia Pacific, Western Europe region is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period 2015-2020 owing to the pharmaceutical and chemical industry growth in this region and their growing consumption of chlorine. Booming water treatment and plastic industries in North America region are projected to drive the global chlorine market during forecast period.



Request for covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/covid19/rep-gb-591



Chlorine Market: Key Players



The key market players operating in Global Chlorine Market are Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), BASF SE (Germany), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (Korea), Ineos Group Ltd. (U.K.), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), PPG Industries (U.S.), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Olin Corporation (U.S.) and others.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:



- Global Chlorine Market Segments

- Global Chlorine Market Dynamics

- Global Chlorine Market Size

- Supply & Demand

- Global Chlorine Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

- Global Chlorine Market Competition & Companies involved

- Technology

- Global Chlorine Market Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

- Japan

- Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



Report Highlights:



- Detailed overview of parent market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry

- In-depth market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape

- Strategies of key players and products offered

- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective on market performance

- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.



NOTE - All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.