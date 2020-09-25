New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Reports and Data offers a comprehensive report on the Global Chlorobenzene Market along with a detailed evaluation of the present and future trends and key data on the leading regions of the market. The report offers extensive data on the key regions with high market concentration and offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of each region. The report is an all-inclusive document that discusses prominent information regarding the trends, demand and supply ratio, market share, growth opportunities, and key players of the Chlorobenzene market.



The Global Chlorobenzene market is forecast to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chlorobenzene can be described as a flammable, colorless liquid organic compound, which has an aromatic, almond-like odor. The compound is the simplest member of the class of monochlorobenzenes.



The report further analyzes the market segmentation based on types and applications. Furthermore, the report offers a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape by thoroughly analyzing the prominent leaders operating in the industry.



Some key players profiled in the report are:



Jiangsu Yangnong Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, J&K Scientific Ltd, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Chemada Fine Chemicals, Applichem GmbH, Lanxess and Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Monochlorobenzene

Paradichlorobenzene

Orthodichlorobenzene

Others



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Agriculture

Rubber & polymer

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Paints & coatings

Personal care & cosmetics

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Nitrochlorobenzenes

Solvents

Polysulfone Polymers

Room Deodorants

Moth Control

Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin

Others



To provide an in-depth analysis of the global Chlorobenzene market with regards to its growth opportunities, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, and export and import ratio, the market report offers key statistical data across the leading regions of the global Chlorobenzene market. The regional segment of the report covers an analysis of the key geographical regions, such as:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report offers:



An in-depth overview of the Chlorobenzene market landscape

Assessment of the global industry trends for the historical period of 2017-2018, the current year 2019-2020, and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2027

Overview of the company profiles and product portfolios

R&D advancements and technological developments in the Chlorobenzene industry.

Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and risks

Study of the market in terms of revenue and product consumption patterns



Additionally, the report offers historical analysis and forecast analysis for the global Chlorobenzene market.



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



The report answers radical questions about the global Chlorobenzene market. It aims to offer a competitive edge to the reader by providing insightful data about strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, government deals, and product launches.



The report provides an extensive forecast of the industry and its significant growth in the forecast years. The report provides important information regarding sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, market share, and current and emerging market trends. Along with this, the report covers SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



Thank you for reading our report. To request a customization or for further inquiries, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your needs.



