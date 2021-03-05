New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The Global Chlorobenzene market is forecast to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chlorobenzene can be described as a flammable, colorless liquid organic compound, which has an aromatic, almond-like odor. The compound is the simplest member of the class of monochlorobenzenes. In context to its traits, some of this organic compound is dissolvable in water, but it quickly evaporates in air. It is denser than water (9.2 lb/gal) and vapors heavier than air.



In context to region, Europe can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the high demand for paints & coatings and well-established personal care & cosmetics industry that is supporting the growth of the sector in this region. The rising geriatric population and continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical sector is also supporting the growth of the industry in this region.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Jiangsu Yangnong Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, J&K Scientific Ltd, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Chemada Fine Chemicals, Applichem GmbH, Lanxess and Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries.



Objectives of the study:



Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the Chlorobenzene market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of Chlorobenzene and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Chlorobenzene market according to Product Type, End-user, Application, and Region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Monochlorobenzene

Paradichlorobenzene

Orthodichlorobenzene

Others



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Agriculture

Rubber & polymer

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Paints & coatings

Personal care & cosmetics

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Nitrochlorobenzenes

Solvents

Polysulfone Polymers

Room Deodorants

Moth Control

Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Points Covered in the Report:



The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.



The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.



Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.



The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.



Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Chlorobenzene Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Chlorobenzene Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued…



