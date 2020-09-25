New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Reports and Data has released a new market report titled "Global Chloroform Market" which is an extensive study of the Chloroform market spanning over 100+ pages with pictorial representations of key statistical data. The report on the Chloroform market offers a complete examination of the market and contains key data on the current and emerging trends, growth factors, facts, and other key elements. The report offers market forecast estimation for the global Chloroform market till 2027. Furthermore, it offers insights into the market dynamics and competitive landscape to offer readers key information to capitalize on market trends.



Additionally, this report is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Chloroform market. It is furnished with key statistical data regarding the effect of the pandemic on the supply chain and economic scenario of the market. The study also covers the changes in market dynamics and trends and offers a futuristic perspective in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report also encompasses an initial and future assessment of the impact of the global health crisis on the industry.



The global Chloroform market was valued at USD 7.76 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.0 % to garner a valuation of USD 10.14 Billion by the end of 2027. The study considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2020-2027 as forecast years to estimate the market share and size of the Chloroform market. The report covers the Chloroform market on a global scale along with market breakdown into product types, applications, technology, end-user, and key regions.



The study also analyses the market share, growth forecast and rate, current and future trends, market drivers and restraints, opportunities and challenges, risks, along with a detailed SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to established players as well as details on entry barriers for new entrants.



Competitive Analysis:



The report covers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the prominent players operating in the industry. The key players are committed to innovations and advancements in product and technological developments and formulate strategic investment plans. The profiles of key companies such as Solvay, Arihant Chemicals, Akzonobel, Tokuyama Group, Ineos, Productos Aditivos, Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Kem One, Khimprom, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. are covered in the report and offers basic information, company overview, m-cap valuations, profit margins, global reach and position, financial standing, and market share, among others.



Along with this, the report also offers detailed segmentation of the market based on types and applications.



Market Segmentation by Type:



Alcohol Stabilized Grade

Fluorocarbon Grade

Technical Grade



Market Segmentation by Application:



Solvent

Anesthetic

Reagent

Criminal Use



To understand the dynamics of the global Chloroform market, the industry is analyzed over the key geographical regions. These key regions of the world include:



- North America (U.S., Canada)



- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



