Chloroform is also called methenyl trichloride, trichloroform, and methyl trichloride. Chloroform is a volatile, colorless organic compound that is produced by trichloromethane and has an ether-like odor. It is largely used as a common solvent in laboratories as it is miscible, volatile, and is comparatively unreactive. It has its applications in solvents, anesthetics, and reagents, etc. It is also applied in the pharmaceutical segment when it is used as a solvent. The market is estimated to reach USD 10.14 Billion by 2027 at a significant CAGR of 3.0%



The study involves an in-depth analysis of the diverse elements of the Chloroform industry that either propel or limit the growth of this business sector. The companies operating across the industry have been assessed using authentically sourced statistical data, tables, figures, and the latest expansion strategies and key developments of these organizations.



Our team of experts has closely investigated the profound changes in the Chloroform market that followed the coronavirus outbreak. The report is the latest one explaining the current economic situation of the Chloroform industry following the outbreak of the pandemic. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Chloroform market scenario by far. The latest report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers understand the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. It thus aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the gripping effects of the pandemic and formulate new business growth strategies to boost their COVID-19 preparedness.



Market Drivers

The market is propelling due to its major use in the production of refrigerant Freon. The market for chloroform is also propelling due to its wide range of applications in various sectors such as the pharmaceutical sector, food products segment, and others. It was also used as an inhaled anesthetic during the surgeries. The market is restraining due to the toxicity of the compound and also the presence of other alternatives. The toxicity of chloroform can result in acute chloroform toxicity, symptoms of which include impaired liver function, nausea, cardiac arrhythmia, and dysfunctionality in the central nervous system.



Key Market Players:

Solvay, Arihant Chemicals, Akzonobel, Tokuyama Group, Ineos, Productos Aditivos, Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Kem One, Khimprom, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.



Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Chlorination of Methane

Haloform reaction between sodium hypochlorite and acetone



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Alcohol Stabilized Grade

Fluorocarbon Grade

Technical Grade



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Solvent

Anesthetic

Reagent

Criminal Use



Key Parameters Analyzed in This Report:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Industry Analysis

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Sales & distribution channels

Competitive Landscape:



The global Chloroform industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several regional and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.



Regional Segmentation:

On the basis of regional terminology, the market is distributed amongst North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



This section of the report evaluates the presence of the global Chloroform market across the major regions of the world. It further predicts the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and other key elements of each regional segment over the forecast period.



Key Regions Covered in This Section:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Major Highlights of the Report:

The latest report offers a vivid depiction of the global Chloroform business sphere, with prime focus on its fundamental operations, industrial chain analysis, current and future market trends, as well as the prominent growth opportunities.

The report includes critical information on the present and historical market scenarios. Such information is used by market analysts to forecast the likely market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The strategic marketing recommendations, vital information related to the new market entrants, and the expansion plans of various business verticals are expected to help the reader visualize the competitive edge of the market.

Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Chloroform Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Chloroform Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The expansion of the Pharmaceutical sector

4.2.2.2. The continuously rising population and associated elevating demand for agricultural and food products

4.2.2.3. The expanding agrochemical industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concerns associated with adverse impact on the environment

4.2.3.2. Availability of alternatives

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Chloroform Market By Manufacturing Process Insights & Trends



Continued…..



