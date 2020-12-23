New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global Chloromethane Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Chloromethane industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Chloromethane market.



Chloromethane, widely known as methyl chloride, comes into the category of halo alkane group in organic compound. It is a highly flammable gas along with other characteristics such as water-soluble, colorless, and pleasant smell. This organic compound is majorly used in the production of methylate silicone during the manufacturing of silicone polymers. Moreover, previously chloromethane has been extensively used in refrigerators before Freon's take over. The chloromethane market has been rising exponentially with registering worth USD 4.46 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to accumulate USD 6.41 billion in 2027, with growing at 4.6% of CAGR rate over the estimated time frame.



Global Chloromethane Market Segmentation:



The latest report enumerates the leading products manufactured in this industry, their application areas, as well as end-use industries.



Leading companies profiled in the report:



AkzoNobel NV, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., AGC Chemicals Ltd., Occidental Chemical Corp., INEOS Group, Solvay S.A., and Dow Chemical Company, among others.



Geographical Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Based on product type, the global Chloromethane market can be segmented into:



Methylene Chloride

Methyl Chloride

Carbon Tetrachloride

Chloroform

Others



In terms of application, the global Chloromethane market is categorized into the following:



Pharmaceutical

Textile

Automotive

Construction

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care Products

Plastics & Rubber

Others



The global Chloromethane market consists of a large number of end-use industries, including:



Silicone Polymers

Methylating & Chlorinating Agent

Propellant & Blowing Agent

Laboratory Chemicals

Industrial Solvent

Adhesives and Sealants

Others



Key Highlights of the Report:



The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global Chloromethane market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.

The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the Chloromethane market development in the near future.

