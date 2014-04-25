New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Chloromethanes Market - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Chloromethanes Market by Type (Methyl Chloride, Methylene Chloride, Chloroform, Carbon Tetrachloride), by Geography (NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, & ROW) & by Application - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018
The report covers the important global chloromethanes markets. It further divides the market on the basis of types, Methyl Chloride, Methylene Chloride, Chloroform, and Carbon Tetrachloride; its applications, and geography. The market data for these types is given with respect to volume (kilotons) and value ($million). The market value of chloromethanes was estimated to be $1,401 million in 2012 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of about 4.2% from 2013 to 2018. The data mentioned in the report are based on the overall demand for the chloromethanes.
The total market for chloromethanes has been analyzed based on the Porter's five forces model. This gives an idea about the current proceedings in the industry at the commercial level. The study provides the value chain analysis with respect to chloromethanes raw materials, manufacturers, and end-users. The value chain describes the key contributors to the materials market at different stages from product development to end use. It represents the top players which are contributing to the overall chloromethanes industry.
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The impact of different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers such as high growth and demand in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India. It is backed by large population demand, increased manufacturing growth, and newer industrial applications. Stringent government regulations across the North American and European regions will have the vital influence on the overall global chloromethanes market. Also, the economic slowdown in the European region and U.S. affected the economy of other developed countries, which are of key importance for the commercial success of new materials and its end-user market.
The global chloromethanes market is also classified based on different applications for different types. The important applications of each type of chloromethane are discussed and analyzed in the report.
The key companies in this market are Dow Chemical (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V (The Netherlands), Occidental Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Ineos (Switzerland), Solvay S. A. (Belgium), Kem One (France), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (India), and Tokuyama Corporation (Japan). These companies are consistently focusing on expanding their production capacity to achieve a competitive advantage and thereby serve the customers more effectively. The investments in R&D, followed by expansions were the most preferred strategies by the top players in 2012.
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