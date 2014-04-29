Chloromethanes Market Trends and Forecasts to 2018 - MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The Report “Chloromethanes Market by Type (Methyl Chloride, Methylene Chloride, Chloroform, Carbon Tetrachloride), by Geography (NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, & ROW) & by Application - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018” report analyzes the global chloromethanes market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in different regions.



Browse 70 market data tables, 33 figures spread through 200 pages and in-depth TOC on “Chloromethanes Market - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018”

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The global chloromethanes types are significantly penetrating in their end-user industry market. They have different characteristics as per their manufacturing and application requirement in the end products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market with its growing demand for chloromethanes in different application segments, especially the pharmaceutical, foam manufacturing, and chemical processing. The Asia-Pacific market are estimated to show a rising growth in the next five years with the allied industries expected to stabilize the overall business need in the respective regions.



R&D will be a key part of the chloromethanes market, as newer applications can be a vital driver of the overall market. The manufacturing companies, associations, and end-product manufacturers need to infuse high investments for future advancements and technology modifications of chloromethanes to match the new demands coming from various end-user industries.



Asia-Pacific is the largest region, both in terms of volume and value, followed by North America and Europe. India, China, Japan, U.S., Germany, and Russia are expected to persist as successful markets. The key players in the global chloromethanes market are Dow Chemical (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Occidental Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Ineos (Switzerland), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Kem One (France), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (India), and Tokuyama Corporation (Japan).



The emerging South-East Asian nations that host the global chemical industry events would supplement the growth of chloromethanes. An improved growth in industrial manufacturing, local production, and increasing population in emerging economies will drive the consumption of chloromethanes. Also, the major exporters are the Asian players to these countries, namely important Indian manufacturers such as SRF Ltd. and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., have been expanding the capacity of chloromethanes in the last 2-3 years. It depicts the rising demand from South-East Asia as well as India in the overall Asia-Pacific region.



The chloromethanes demand, in terms of value and volume, depicts the current and future projections, according to the parallel economic and industry outlook. This analysis covers important developments, expansions, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions of the leading global companies.



The current worth of the global chloromethanes market (2012) is $1,401 million and is estimated to reach $1,819 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2013 to 2018. The high demand across the industries, such as plastic processing, secondary blowing agent, pharmaceuticals and others will increase the overall chloromethanes consumption.



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