Chloroquine Phosphate Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2024 : Bayer, China MEHECO Co. Ltd., China Resources, Shanghai Pharma

Major Key Players of the Chloroquine Phosphate Market are:

Bayer, China MEHECO Co., Ltd., China Resources, Shanghai Pharma, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company, Chongqing Southwest No.2 Pharmaceutical Factory Co.,Ltd., LKT Labs



The United States Centers for Disease Control provide updated guidelines and travel recommendations for the prevention and treatment of malaria in different parts of the world. Discuss the most recent information with your doctor before traveling to areas where malaria occurs.



Chloroquine is also used to treat infection caused by a different type of parasite (ameba) by killing the ameba.



Chloroquine phosphate comes as a tablet to take by mouth. For prevention of malaria in adults, one dose is usually taken once a week on exactly the same day of the week. Your doctor will tell you how many tablets to take for each dose. One dose is taken beginning 2 weeks before traveling to an area where malaria is common, while you are in the area, and then for 8 weeks after you return from the area. If you are unable to start 2 weeks before traveling, your doctor may tell you to take double the dose right away.



For treatment of acute attacks of malaria in adults, one dose is usually taken right away, followed by half the dose 6 to 8 hours later and then half the dose once a day for the next 2 days.



Major Types of Chloroquine Phosphate covered are:

Chloroquine Phosphate Injectables

Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets



Major Applications of Chloroquine Phosphate covered are:

Arthritis

Malaria

COVID-19

Others



Regional Chloroquine Phosphate Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

APAC: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech, Russia, Turkey

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru

MEA: South Africa, GCC, Egypt



View Full Report Description with TOC: https://bit.ly/2Xih21M



