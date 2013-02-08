Chocolate by Genevie Brings Luxury Gift Chocolates to UK Chocolate Lovers for All Occasions

Edinburgh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- With the grand opening of Chocolate By Genevie, UK residents now have access to some of Europe’s finest luxury gift chocolates in beautiful hand decorated boxes delivered directly to their letterboxes. ChocolateByGenevie.co.uk is a new chocolate delivery service based in Scotland that specialises in luxury artisan chocolates from some of Europe's finest chocolatiers delivered by post throughout the UK.



“We were disappointed with the quality and direction of most UK chocolatiers, so we began tirelessly searching and testing chocolates from across Europe to find the best,” said Genevie Garcia of Chocolate By Genevie. “Now our small family business is ready to bring everyone in the UK an exceptional collection of artisan chocolates that are the culmination of Europe’s greatest chocolatiers.



Some of Europe’s most unique luxury chocolate truffle confections are part of Chocolate By Genevie collections such as Champagne, Arabica, Dark Chocolate and Creamy White Chocolate truffles. Chocolate lovers will also find exciting gems like Coconut & Pineapple, Pistachio Praline, Cointreau, Marzipan, Almond Praline and Chocolate Liquor. “Our signature is reflected in chocolates that have high cocoa content with less sugar and consisting of only premium ingredients with unique blends that cannot be found elsewhere,” said Garcia.



All of the boxes are hand decorated with silk and butterfly emblems making sure that each chocolate box is special and unique. Boxes come in Burgundy, Gold Silk, Metallic Silver, Brown, Clear, Cream, Black, Pink, Lilac and Red Silk. Sizes range from quantity of six up to 40 chocolates. Buyers can change the ratio of specific chocolate types in the collections and can view the scrumptious chocolate varieties in the online gallery.



Genevie chocolate collection boxes are safely ensconced in quality outer postal boxes suitable for delivery through a standard size letter box ensuring arrival in perfect condition. If for any reason they are not in perfect condition on arrival, customers may get a full refund or customers can get another box sent for free.



A gift card is included with all of the chocolate boxes and customers can provide a personal message during checkout. Chocolates are delivered 1st Class Royal Mail with delivery to the UK mainland only. Delivery takes two to three days after order placement and special date delivery is available. For more information, please visit http://www.chocolatebygenevie.co.uk



About ChocolateByGenevie.co.uk

